Elon Musk’s Boring Company is planning a housing project linked to Loop station

By

The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunneling startup, seems intent on bringing a futuristic twist to the housing game.

As per a recent report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Boring Company is planning to build a 132-unit multifamily project with a connected Loop station.

The Plans:

Located at 4300 Paradise Road, the planned six-story, U-shaped building will feature a drive-thru bodega on the ground floor and a second level packed with amenities such as a residents-only bar and lounge, game room, gym, and a courtyard.

With just 24 parking spots instead of the usual 189, the project leans hard into its Loop connection, the Review-Journal noted, citing plans that were filed with Clark County.

“The proximity to UNLV is also ideal, adding much-needed housing options adjacent to the school,” the planned project’s justification letter read.

The Loop station in the planned facility will be part of the upcoming University Center Loop, which will connect a piece of land owned by The Boring Company to key areas around the city such as Virgin Hotel Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Vegas Loop:

Upon completion, the Vegas Loop is expected to offer 68 miles of underground tunnels. The Vegas Loop is expected to have 104 stations spread out across the resort corridor, downtown Las Vegas, and other key locations.

For now, the Vegas Loop only has four stations: two at the Las Vegas Convention Center, one at Resorts World, and another at Westgate.

Another Vegas Loop station is expected to be completed at Encore.

The Vegas Loop is being constructed using Prufrock, an all-electric tunnel boring machine (TBM) that is custom-designed by The Boring Company.

As per the tunneling startup, Prufrock’s medium-term goal is to exceed 1/10 of human walking speed, or 7 miles per day.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company is planning a housing project linked to Loop station