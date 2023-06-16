By

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop expansion received approval from the city’s planning commission with a 6-0 vote in favor of the updated route. With the approval in hand, Elon Musk’s tunneling company can expand the reach of the Vegas Loop up to the Las Vegas city limits.

TBC’s expansion plan for the extensive transportation system would double the Vegas Loop’s reach with 65 miles of tunnels crossing 69 stations throughout Sin City. The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop extensions were predicted to start around Blue Diamond/Las Vegas Blvd. and reach the Fremont Street Experience.

“It’s gonna change the way that we travel up and down the boulevard and hopefully to the airport and to Allegiant Stadium and everything else. I love the fact that we have the connectivity and downtown and the Medical District and everything.” revealed that the Vegas Loop extension will pass through areas like the Smith Center, Palace Station, Las Vegas Boulevard, and Main Street,” said Commissioner Trinity Haven Schlottman.

Official city documents submitted by The Boring Company to the Commission included the locations of stations along the Vegas Loop’s extension. Stephanie Allen, a representative of Elon Musk’s tunneling company, shared that some sites TBC considered were Area 15, the Medical District, and Symphony Park. However, the Commissioners said the placement of the stations would be determined after the Site Development Plan reviews TBC’s documents.

Allen also stated that The Boring Company aims to begin operations in Las Vegas sometime in 2023. As of this writing, TBC has one other tunnel in Las Vegas that is fully operational: the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop. The LVCC Loop is significantly smaller than the Vegas Loop as it focuses on transporting people throughout the Convention Center’s three halls.

The part of the Vegas Loop that connects with the LVCC Loop is operational. The Vegas Loop’s route to Resorts World is also working. TBC hopes to open the Westgate station this summer. Elon Musk’s tunneling company estimates it will have the capacity to transport more than 90,000 passengers per hour.

