By

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop Westgate station is expected to open in the summer, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) told Teslarati.

The Westgate portion of the Vegas Loop is connected to The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop. The LVCVA informed Teslarati that TBC is making progress on the Westgate tunnel.

Recently, TBC crews were sighted digging the tunnel between the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate. The new Vegas Loop tunnel begins at the northwest portion of the LVCC campus. The Vegas Loop station’s Westgate tunnel will surface at the Riviera station near the Convention Center’s West Hall parking lot.

“Tunneling is anticipated to be completed the second half of April, with the opening of the Westgate station expected sometime this summer,” the LVCVA shared with Teslarati.

The Vegas Loop at the Las Vegas Convention Center celebrated a significant milestone earlier this week: carrying its one-millionth passenger. The milestone is just the first of many—especially considering that the Vegas Loop is not fully operational yet.

The Vegas Loop is currently connected to the LVCC Loop via its tunnel to Resorts World. The Boring Company’s Resorts World station transports passengers to the Las Vegas Convention Center. Once at the Convention Center campus, passengers can easily travel between the West Hall to the South Hall with TBC’s LVCC Loop in approximately 2 minutes. Walking from the West Hall to the North and Central Halls typically takes 25 minutes.

The Vegas Loop is expected to build a 65-mile tunnel system from Downtown Las Vegas through Sin City’s resort corridor. The expansive tunneling system has 69 planned stations, noted the LVCVA, and it will end at the Harry Reid International Airport. The Vegas Loop is expected to transport up to 57,000 passengers per hour at full capacity.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop Westgate station expected to open in the summer