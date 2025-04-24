News
Trump’s tariff exemptions for car parts bring mixed relief to automakers
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to grant tariff exemptions for car parts, offering partial relief to automakers amid intense industry lobbying. Trump’s tariff exemptions aim to ease the burden of trade policies disrupting the auto sector.
The expected tariff exemptions will spare car parts from duties targeting Chinese imports and those on steel and aluminum, per two sources familiar with the matter. Sources called the strategy a “destacking” of tariffs. The 25% tariff on foreign-made cars, already in effect, and a 25% duty on imported car parts, set for May 3, will remain.
The Center for Automotive Research estimated that Trump’s 25% tariffs on automotive imports will inflate automakers’ costs by $108 billion in 2025, threatening profitability and supply chains. Automakers are clambering to comply with Trump’s auto tariffs while maintaining car prices, or at least keeping prices reasonable. However, the tariffs threaten to unravel the auto industry, affecting automakers, parts suppliers, and long-established supply chains.
Tesla has quickly adjusted to Trump’s auto tariffs, suspending plans to ship components from China for its Cybercab and Semi electric trucks to the U.S. Similarly, Ford halted shipments of select vehicles to China, facing retaliatory tariffs as high as 150%, which have severely impacted its export strategy.
The partial exemptions offer a reprieve for automakers reliant on global supply chains, but the persistent 25% tariffs on cars and auto parts continue to challenge cost structures. As U.S. automakers navigate these trade hurdles, the exemptions could stabilize some operations, though rising car prices and supply chain disruptions remain significant concerns for the industry’s outlook in 2025.
Tesla FSD ruins other intelligent driving systems for NIO Superfan influencer
“Since I drove FSD, I have been disenchanted with all the ‘driving assistance’ of domestic brands,” Lee wrote.
Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) has been making waves in China, with owners pushing the system to its limits on what appears to be a regular basis. Videos of Tesla drivers in China show FSD navigating the trickiest of roads, from busy city streets to narrow, unpaved paths in rural areas.
And as per an influencer and NIO superfan, FSD is ruining other driver-assist systems from other automakers in China.
FSD Ruins It For Influencer
China-based influencer and NIO superfan Andy Lee recently shared his thoughts about FSD on social media. As per Lee, Chinese intelligent driving systems are overhyped by marketing. But once he personally experienced FSD’s capabilities, he became disillusioned with the offerings of domestic carmakers.
“Since I drove FSD, I have been disenchanted with all the ‘driving assistance’ of domestic brands. I once thought that the ‘driving assistance’ of domestic brands could beat FSD in seconds, but it seems that I was wrong. Not only did they fail to outperform FSD, they were actually crushed in reverse,” Lee wrote in his post.
FSD could very well become Tesla’s moat since even cars that are equipped with the same hardware would not be able to perform similarly unless they have access to the company’s training data and software. Tesla’s fleet is ever-growing as well, which means that FSD will only get better over the years.
Unsupervised on the Horizon
Tesla is already using FSD Unsupervised for its vehicles that are produced in the Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Texas. As per Elon Musk during the Q1 2025 earnings call, he expects Tesla to be able to roll out FSD Unsupervised to consumers before the end of this year. He also highlighted that Tesla is being extremely careful with FSD Unsupervised’s rollout.
“Before the end of this year. Not necessarily — I say within the U.S., like we do want to test — at Tesla, we’re absolutely hardcore about safety. We go to great lengths to make the safest car in the world and have the lowest accidents per mile in.
“So we want to be very careful. We want autonomy to be definitively safer than manual driving. So it’s not enough that it just be as safe. It needs to be meaningfully safer than if the car’s manually driven,” Musk stated.
Tesla hints at ‘Model 2’ & next-gen EV designs
Tesla’s Q1 2025 update confirms new models this year, with production tied to existing factory lines. Could it be time for the Model 2 debut?
During its Q1 2025 earnings call, Tesla executives hinted at the much-rumored “Model 2” and other next-gen EV designs.
Tesla slightly addressed whether or not it will be pushing forward with the debut of new models later this year in its latest earnings call. The company’s product development executive, Lars Moravy, shared some details about Tesla’s design process and the upcoming affordable models.
“We’re still planning to release models this year. As with all launches, we’re working through, like, the last minute issues that pop up. We’re knocking them down one by one. At this point, I would say that the ramp might be a little slower than we had hoped initially…But there’s nothing that’s blocking us from starting production within the next, within the timeline laid out in the opening remarks.
“And I will say it’s important to emphasize that, as we’ve said all along, the full utilization of our factories is the primary goal for these new products. And so the flexibility of what we can do within the form factor and, you know, the design of it is really limited to what we can do on our existing lines rather than building new ones. But we’ve been targeting the low cost of ownership. Monthly payment is the biggest differentiator for our vehicles, and that’s why we’re focused on bringing these new models with the, you know, the lowest price, to the market, within the constraints I just highlighted.”
The Model 3 is a hell of a deal, ngl. With the federal tax credit, it'd be silly to get a comparably priced combustion-powered car.
Now for the big question. Is the Model 3 currently the best-looking Tesla?
In January, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja teased several new product introductions for this year. There is at least one product that most Tesla supporters and investors are hoping to see: the company’s affordable vehicles, which have been dubbed by the EV community as the “Model 2” or “Model Q.”
Before Tesla’s Robotaxi event last year, many speculated that the company would also unveil its affordable next-gen vehicle. Gene Munster from Deepwater had expected Tesla to release a stripped-down version of the Model 3 as its affordable vehicle during the Robotaxi event. In the end, Tesla unveiled its Robotaxi vehicle and its Robovan design.
It’s been a while since the Robotaxi event, and Tesla has kept mum about its affordable vehicle. Considering its Q1 2025 performance, TSLA investors look forward to catalysts that could boost the stock.
The “Model 2” has been labeled a potential catalyst for Tesla. As such, TSLA investors and supporters have been itching for news about the new affordable vehicle. The main questions surrounding the “Model 2” revolve around its design and price. Based on Moravy’s statement, the “Model 2’s” design will heavily depend on Tesla’s current assembly lines and supply chain structures.
Tesla owner-investor stands ground after receiving Nazi-themed mail, welcomes new Model Y
The Tesla investor even made it a point to purchase the brightest shade available for her new Model Y.
A TSLA investor has decided to stand her ground after receiving a threatening, Nazi-themed card at her home.
The Tesla investor even welcomed a new Ultra Red Tesla Model Y to show her support for the company.
Responding with a New Tesla
As per 58-year-old Alexandra Merz, an investment analyst and immigration consultant who immigrated from Germany to the United States, she received mail from a Boston address to her home on April 17. Upon opening the letter, she was greeted by an image of the Tesla logo incorporated with a Nazi salute.
Inside the card was a handwritten message which read, “History has its eyes on you.” Merz promptly reported the message to the FBI. In a comment to the New York Post, she stated that she is now even more motivated to support Elon Musk and his ventures.
“This atrocious behavior motivates me even more to stand up for Tesla, Elon, and DOGE,” Merz noted. “I bought our fifth Tesla last Saturday, a beautiful red Model Y, the best car out there. And it drives itself.”
An Unfortunate Trend
In previous comments, Merz expressed her disdain for the ongoing attacks against Tesla and Musk. “Tesla is employing more than 140,000 employees worldwide, building the most American cars in the U.S., and building the European Model Ys in Berlin. I often wonder whether these protesters have thought through what they are doing,” she stated.
Elon Musk himself admitted to the disturbing trend during Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings call, stating that “there’s been some blowback for the time that I’ve been spending in government with the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.” The CEO also stated that he would soon be stepping back from DOGE’s everyday operations and focusing more of his time on Tesla.
U.S. President Donald Trump also addressed the ongoing attacks on Teslas in a comment about Musk’s impeding step back from DOGE. As per Trump, people against Musk are taking out their frustrations on Tesla and its owners, which is unfair. He also described the people behind the attacks on Tesla as “sick.”
