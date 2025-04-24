Tesla owner-investor stands ground after receiving Nazi-themed mail, welcomes new Model Y

A TSLA investor has decided to stand her ground after receiving a threatening, Nazi-themed card at her home.

The Tesla investor even welcomed a new Ultra Red Tesla Model Y to show her support for the company.

Responding with a New Tesla

As per 58-year-old Alexandra Merz, an investment analyst and immigration consultant who immigrated from Germany to the United States, she received mail from a Boston address to her home on April 17. Upon opening the letter, she was greeted by an image of the Tesla logo incorporated with a Nazi salute. Just received this charming card in the mail, to my home address. Posted in Boston.



People are seriously sick. pic.twitter.com/DbLuyOfE91— Ale𝕏andra Merz 🇺🇲 (@TeslaBoomerMama) April 17, 2025

Inside the card was a handwritten message which read, “History has its eyes on you.” Merz promptly reported the message to the FBI. In a comment to the New York Post, she stated that she is now even more motivated to support Elon Musk and his ventures.

“This atrocious behavior motivates me even more to stand up for Tesla, Elon, and DOGE,” Merz noted. “I bought our fifth Tesla last Saturday, a beautiful red Model Y, the best car out there. And it drives itself.”

TBM setting up our wonderful new Y ! pic.twitter.com/sfMT8pi3CC— TeslaBoomerPapa (@TeslaBoomerPapa) April 19, 2025

An Unfortunate Trend

In previous comments, Merz expressed her disdain for the ongoing attacks against Tesla and Musk. “Tesla is employing more than 140,000 employees worldwide, building the most American cars in the U.S., and building the European Model Ys in Berlin. I often wonder whether these protesters have thought through what they are doing,” she stated.

Elon Musk himself admitted to the disturbing trend during Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings call, stating that “there’s been some blowback for the time that I’ve been spending in government with the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.” The CEO also stated that he would soon be stepping back from DOGE’s everyday operations and focusing more of his time on Tesla.

U.S. President Donald Trump also addressed the ongoing attacks on Teslas in a comment about Musk’s impeding step back from DOGE. As per Trump, people against Musk are taking out their frustrations on Tesla and its owners, which is unfair. He also described the people behind the attacks on Tesla as “sick.”