Report: Twitter temporarily closes all office buildings; suspends badge access; more resignations

Twitter reportedly temporarily closed all of its office buildings and suspended employee badge access, and following that, there were additional reports of resignations. A tweet thread by Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer stated that she heard this is “because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company.”

She added that the company is still trying to determine which employees need to have their access cut, and the offices will reopen on November 21st. Schiffer noted that the platform said, “Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.”

NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

Around an hour after Schiffer’s thread, Twitter’s Vice President of Product addressed the resignations and discussed plans to rebuild. “Today we said goodbye to many friends and colleagues @Twitter. Lots of respect to folks whether they stayed or chose to leave. Tomorrow we rebuild,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Schiffer said that the designers leading the platforms Blue verified project, which is expected to relaunch on November 29th, “are out along with the lead web engineer.” She added that several employees who maintained critical infrastructure have resigned.

NEW: The designers leading Elon Musk’s Blue verified project are out, along with the lead web engineer. Many Twitter employees who maintained critical infrastructure have resigned. This is going to look like a very different company tomorrow. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 18, 2022

Twitter user Michael Guimarin offered to help Elon Musk and Twitter. “Elon, there’s a bunch of us in SV who will come up tonight and help on the infra side to keep the site up. If you need help, just ask,” he tweeted. Elon responded, “Thanks,” to Guimarin’s tweet.

