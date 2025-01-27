UK EV buyers will choose Chinese EVs over Tesla due to Elon Musk antics: study

By

A new survey has shown that Elon Musk’s actions are steering U.K. consumers away from Tesla due to his antics.

The consumers who were surveyed also noted that they would consider a Chinese-made electric vehicle.

The survey:

For its study, electric vehicle advice platform Electrifying.com polled 1,000 people comprised of current EV owners and consumers who are looking to purchase an electric car.

The study found that 59% of both current EV owners and potential buyers were deterred from choosing Tesla due to Musk’s influence.

About 61% of current EV owners and 56% of those who were planning to buy an electric car noted that they were open to purchasing an EV from Chinese manufacturers instead, as noted in a Car Dealer Magazine report.

What they’re saying:

Ginny Buckley of Electrifying.com highlighted the study’s findings in a comment:

“Our research reveals a major shift in consumer perceptions. Tesla has played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, but our findings show that Elon Musk’s personal involvement in Tesla’s brand appears to be polarizing, pushing many buyers to look elsewhere.”

“Our research highlights just how fiercely competitive and fast-moving the EV market has become. Consumers now have more choice than ever, with cutting-edge technology, better pricing, and new players transforming the game. Despite the strength of its model lineup, Tesla’s dominance is no longer a given and, as our findings reveal, its founder might now be doing more harm than good to the brand,” Buckley stated.

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer also shared his take on the matter.

“The Electrifying.com research is timely and shows just how influential Chinese brands are becoming. They are affordable and good quality. Not perfect, but do offer consumer choice at the right price point. On the matter of drivers turning away from Tesla due to the actions of its CEO, it is yet to be proven, yet it does show that people have enough choice now to comfortably switch if they choose,” Palmer noted.

