By

Starlink delivered the quickest results during mock elections in a province in the Philippines.

According to the Philippines’ Commission of Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Erwin Garcia, the province of Sulu has been struggling with internet connection issues for some time. In recent tests, transmissions from Sulu with Starlink resulted in faster mock election results.

“The province of Sulu is the first to transmit results in our server,” noted Garcia.

Last year, COMELEC spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco noted that Starlink services will be used to report results in “far-flung” areas of the Philippines, where internet signal is an issue. The mock election test results in Sulu show that Starlink could improve invaluable in the upcoming mid-term elections.

“Our instructions from the Information Technology Department (ITD) and Project Management Office (PMO) [are] we have to adopt the highest quality standard because we deserve no less,” said Chairman Garcia last year.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Starlink delivers quickest results in Philippine mock elections