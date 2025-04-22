SpaceX
Ukraine seeks Starlink alternatives from the EU
Ukraine is exploring EU satellite alternatives to Starlink, driven by concerns over Elon Musk’s unpredictability. Starlink remains vital for Ukraine’s battlefield connectivity and cannot be easily replaced. While the European Union has started developing Starlink alternatives, they have not quite reached SpaceX’s capacity to provide internet connection.
Starlink’s Critical Role and Vulnerabilities
Starlink’s 7,000+ satellite network provides essential connectivity for Ukraine’s military. However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s influence has raised strategic concerns.
“Elon Musk is, in fact, the guardian of Ukraine’s connectivity on the battlefield. And that’s a strategic vulnerability,” warns Arthur De Liedekerke, Senior Director of European Affairs for Rasmussen Global.
Opinions of Musk have started to influence dealings with any of his companies, including SpaceX and Tesla. Starlink has not escaped criticism due to its relationship with Musk, resulting in a few governments seeking alternatives to SpaceX’s internet services.
For instance, the German military has announced plans to develop a Starlink alternative. Kyiv and the EU are also seeking options to reduce reliance on Starlink.
EU’s Govsatcom as a Near-Term Option
Member of the EU Parliament (MEP) Christophe Grudler pitched the European Union’s Govsatcom system as a viable alternative to Starlink for Ukraine.
“It is clear that if Starlink decides to cut the signal today, we have options, in particular with Govsatcom, which is the European network that we have brought into service and which, from June, will make it possible to supplement Starlink’s missing signal in Ukraine, if necessary,” he said.
Grudler affirmed: “The European Union is very committed to helping Ukraine, so there would certainly be agreement from all the Member States to come to Ukraine’s aid if it no longer had a Starlink signal in the future.”
However, De Liedekerke pointed out that GovSatcom was made for government use. He noted that “GoveSatcom is a governmental secure satellite communications and it’s essentially to provide reliable, secure, strategically autonomous networks for communication services between governments in the EU. It couldn’t replace the kind of battlefield connectivity that we’re discussing for Ukraine. So it’s not a silver bullet at the moment.”
Eutelsat’s Competitive Edge
Eutelsat, a Franco-British operator, offers a low-Earth orbit network with 630 satellites and 35 geostationary ones, though it trails Starlink’s scale. It has 2,000 terminals deployed in Ukraine and 14,000 more planned to deploy. Starlink has 40,000 terminals in Ukraine, used by the military and civilians.
Price is another factor to consider when seeking a Starlink alternative. Eutelsat’s €9,000 terminals are pricier than Starlink’s €500 units.
“Eutelsat is our European champion, one that has convincing functioning solutions. And one that we need to be able to support through funding and political will,” De Liedekerke said, noting its political independence from the U.S.
Iris2 as a Future Solution
The EU’s Iris2 project is another Starlink alternative Ukraine might consider. The Iris2 project is a 290-satellite constellation, promising secure, low-latency connectivity by 2030, with partial operations by 2028.
“From 2028, we will have an operational Iris2 constellation that will be able to provide telecommunications services to all the Member States that so wish. I would add that this will be the first time we have had a constellation secured with post-quantum cryptography, so cyber-attacks will not be possible on this constellation. It will be a world first with an ultra-secure signal, which is not the case with the Starlink signal either,” Grudler said. ‘
Led by the SpaceRISE consortium, Iris2 offers a long-term alternative, though its timeline limits immediate impact.
Strategic Diversification
De Liedekerke has stressed the need for options aside from Starlink.
“It’s about having options. It’s about not having a single point of failure. It’s being able to say no to one and still be online. And today, we’re not in a situation where we can do that. We’ve let Ukraine’s war zone connectivity be in the hands of one man…that’s a strategic vulnerability.
By having options, by having alternatives, by diversifying our partnerships, we avoid that single point of failure.”
Ukraine’s pursuit of EU solutions aims to ensure battlefield resilience. However, the EU has some way to go before it can match Starlink’s reach.
SpaceX pitches subscription model for Trump’s Golden Dome
SpaceX pitched a subscription model for Trump’s Golden Dome. Faster deployment, but at the cost of gov control & steady bills.
SpaceX pitched a subscription model for U.S. President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome for America.
SpaceX is a frontrunner to build key components of President Trump’s Golden Dome–formerly known as the Iron Dome. In January, President Trump signed an Executive Order to build an Iron Dome missile defense shield to protect America.
The ambitious project has drawn intense interest from defense startups, including Epirus, Ursa Major, and Armada. Companies with long-standing contracts with the U.S. government are also vying to build Trump’s Golden Dome, like Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
According to six Reuters sources, SpaceX is partnering with Palantir and Anduril on a Golden Dome proposal for the U.S. government.
The trio is pitching a plan to deploy 400 to 1,000+ satellites for missile detection and tracking, with a separate fleet of 200 attack satellites armed with missiles or lasers to neutralize threats. SpaceX will mainly focus on the sensing satellites, not weaponization.
SpaceX reportedly proposed a subscription service model for Trump’s Golden Dome, where the government pays for access rather than owning the system outright. This approach could bypass some Pentagon procurement protocols, enabling faster deployment. However, it risks locking the government into ongoing costs and reduced control over development and pricing.
A few Pentagon officials are concerned about SpaceX’s subscription model for the Golden Dome because it is a rare approach for major defense programs. U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein is exploring whether SpaceX should own and operate its segment or if the U.S. should retain ownership with contractors managing operations.
The Golden Dome’s innovative scope and SpaceX’s subscription model signal a new era for defense contracting. However, Trump’s Golden Dome program is in its early stages, giving the Pentagon time to consider SpaceX’s subscription model proposal. As the Pentagon weighs options, SpaceX’s technical prowess and unconventional approach position it as a key player in Trump’s vision for a robust missile shield.
Bell Canada takes aim at potential Starlink subsidies
Tensions are rising in Canada’s telecommunications landscape as the nation’s leading telecom provider, Bell Canada, seeks to block Elon Musk’s Starlink from accessing potential subsidies.
Bell’s Push to Block Starlink Subsidies
As noted by the FT, Bell Canada and its subsidiary Northwestel are lobbying against potential subsidies that Starlink could receive for providing internet access to the country’s remote northern regions, including the Arctic. In correspondence obtained by the Times, Bell argued that Starlink’s flat pricing proves that it does not require support to operate in Canada’s remote areas.
A decision about the matter will be announced by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). That being said, the CRTC stated in January that a subsidy would help make “internet services more reliable and affordable for residents of the Far North.”
Starlink’s Defense
SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, has fired back at Bell, stating that blocking subsidies would harm competition and leave isolated communities such as First Nations groups with fewer, more expensive, and less reliable internet options.
While Canada’s two biggest telecommunications groups, Bell and Rogers, still dominate the country’s internet and phone service market, Starlink has been making progress in its efforts to saturate the country’s remote regions. Starlink received official approval to operate in October 2022, and since then, it has grown its customer base to 400,000 active customers as of last year.
Musk’s Empire Under Fire in Canada
The subsidy clash is part of a broader Canadian backlash against Musk’s ventures, which seems to be fueled by his role in the Trump administration. Apart from Bell’s anti-Starlink efforts, Ontario also axed a $100 million Starlink contract. Quebec has noted that it would not be renewing its Starlink subsidy scheme as well.
Tesla, on the other hand, lost government EV subsidies, with Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland leading the charge. As per Geoff White of the Public Interest Advocacy Center, “We should not be giving one cent of public money to an unaccountable imperialist like Elon Musk.”
Tesla China’s first Megapack exports are headed for a big battery in Australia
The Tesla Megapack batteries are bound for Queensland’s Western Downs battery project.
A few days ago, Tesla announced that the first Megapack battery units from its Shanghai “Megafactory” were being shipped to Australia.
As per recent reports, the massive grid-scale Tesla batteries are bound for Queensland’s Western Downs battery project.
The Shanghai Megafactory
The Shanghai Megafactory is Tesla’s first battery storage factory outside the United States. Built close to Gigafactory Shanghai, the Shanghai Megafactory is expected to supply Megapack batteries to both China and foreign markets.
The Megapack represents a huge portion of Tesla Energy’s deployments. With 3.9 MWh of energy, Tesla notes that each Megapack is enough to power 3,600 homes for an hour. The Shanghai Megafactory has a capacity to produce 10,000 Megapacks per year to start.
Mike Snyder, vice president of Tesla, shared his optimism about the Shanghai Megafactory. “Megafactory gives us the ability to scale production and efficiency. We can lower logistics costs as well as product costs, and grow the business to new markets,” he stated.
Australia Battery Projects
As noted in a report from Renew Economy, the first Megapack shipments from the Shanghai Megafactory will be installed in the second stage of the Western Downs battery project, which is being built by Neoen. The Western Downs battery project involves a 460 MWp solar farm coupled with a 540 MW/1,080 MWh big battery system.
Tesla has also been listed as the battery supplier for the upcoming Calala battery in Tamworth, New South Wales, which will involve 138 Megapack units. The Megapacks for the Calala battery will likely be imported from the Shanghai Megafactory as well.
Data from Rosetta Analytics suggests that Tesla is currently the dominant player in Australia’s energy storage segment, with the company holding over 30% of the market. Tesla has become a notable presence in Australia’s energy sector for years, especially following the company’s buildout of the Hornsdale “big battery,” which was initially comprised of Tesla Powerpacks, in 2017.
