T-Mobile’s Starlink cellular is set to deliver satellite connectivity to users on rival carriers. The Starlink cellular beta program could double as a free trial for T-Mobile’s 5G network, blending space-based innovation with a strategic push to attract new customers. T-Mobile’s Starlink cellular service will launch soon, aiming to showcase both Starlink’s capabilities and T-Mobile’s terrestrial network.

“The wait is almost over,” T-Mobile announced in a Wednesday email to those who signed up for free beta access to the cellular Starlink service. “Our phone partners have been hustling to get more phones satellite-optimized, and in just a couple weeks, you’ll be invited to the beta.”

The Starlink cellular program includes “50GB of high-speed data and unlimited texts,” offering a robust test of T-Mobile’s 5G network alongside Starlink’s satellite connectivity. This package mirrors T-Mobile’s existing three-month free trial, which provides 50GB of premium mobile data via eSIM, allowing users to try T-Mobile without switching from their current provider. T-Mobile targets Starlink services for older phones

Starlink cellular’s availability to rival carrier users via eSIM is a key draw, enabling seamless access to T-Mobile’s network and Starlink’s satellite service. T-Mobile sweetens the deal with perks like “$5 movie tickets, 25% off concert tickets, travel discounts, and T-Mobile Tuesdays for free stuff and great perks every week.” These incentives underscore T-Mobile’s strategy to convert beta testers into full-time customers.

Last week, T-Mobile reduced Starlink cellular’s price to $10 per month for both its customers and those on rival carriers, enhancing affordability. The company’s exclusive U.S. partnership with SpaceX gives it a head start in satellite connectivity. Meanwhile, competitors AT&T and Verizon, collaborating with AST SpaceMobile, may lag by a year or two due to fewer satellites.

Advertisement

By offering rival carrier users a free trial of its 5G network through the Starlink cellular beta program, T-Mobile positions itself as a leader in terrestrial and satellite connectivity. The initiative highlights the potential of SpaceX’s Starlink and leverages T-Mobile’s network strengths to capture a broader market, setting the stage for a new era of hybrid connectivity.