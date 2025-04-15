Italy’s potential Starlink contract has sparked debate, with Defence Minister Guido Crosetto urging a focus on technical merits rather than Elon Musk’s political ties. Starlink’s proposed $1.6 billion, five-year deal with Italy remains paused amid polarized reactions.

Crosetto, a senior member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, emphasized a neutral stance when considering a contract with Starlink.

“In theory, the only evaluation we should give to the Starlink system … should be purely technical,” he said, cautioning against bias. “I believe we need to distinguish political aspects from technical ones, as we cannot base our reasoning solely on sympathy, antipathy, or temporary political ties to people like the world’s major tycoons,” Crosetto told Reuters.

Talks between Starlink and Italy’s government have drawn ire from opposition parties, who criticize the idea of entrusting a national security contract to Elon Musk, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tensions escalated after Musk’s X post about Starlink’s role in Ukraine. He noted that Ukraine’s “entire front line would collapse” without Starlink services. The comment prompted Poland’s Foreign Minister to accuse Musk of threatening to “turn off” Ukraine’s Starlink terminals.

Musk swiftly clarified his comment on X: “To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals. We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip.”

The controversy has stalled a Starlink Italy launch, despite support from Italy’s co-ruling League party, which argues Starlink’s technology surpasses competitors like Franco-British satellite operator Eutelsat. The Italian government has considered signing a contract with Eutelsat instead of Starlink. However, the League highlighted Starlink’s advanced capabilities for encrypted communications, which are critical for national defense.

Italy’s government faces a delicate balancing act, weighing Starlink’s technical edge against political backlash. Opposition parties question the risks of relying on a foreign entity for sensitive infrastructure, amplifying scrutiny of the deal’s implications.

As discussions continue, Crosetto’s call for objectivity underscores the challenge of separating Musk’s polarizing persona from Starlink’s strategic value. The outcome could set a precedent for how Italy navigates high-stakes tech partnerships in an era of global geopolitical friction.