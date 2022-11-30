Ukraine exempts Starlink from VAT; customs duty;

By

Ukraine’s Cabinet declared Starlink satellite equipment exempt from VAT and customs duty, The Kyiv Independent reported, adding that Starlink has been crucial for providing communications for the Ukrainian military.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is negotiating to purchase thousands of Starlink systems for “invincibility centers.” These invincibility centers are places where Ukrainian can access electricity, mobile phone connections, heat, water, and first aid for free.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government is negotiating the purchase of thousands of Starlink systems for “invincibility centers" – places where Ukrainians can access electricity, mobile phone connections, heat, water, and first aid free of charge. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 29, 2022

Starlink is also raising the prices of its internet service in Ukraine by $15, according to letters received by Ukrainian customers. The prices are expected to go up to $75 from $60 on December 29th. The cost of the hardware is also going up to $700 from the previous $500

The morning starts with good news from Starlink. The subscription price in Ukraine increased from 60$ to 75$.

The financial situation is not good here.@elonmusk could you explain why, and what reasons impacted it? pic.twitter.com/mVB8ayKgGD — Roman Kyryliuk🇺🇦 (@KyryliukRoma) November 29, 2022

Dimko Zhluktenko, the founder of the Dzyga’s Paw Charity Fund, which has been supplying the Ukrainian military with Starlink, said that the price increase was “not cool” and said the organization would find a cost-effective solution.

“Even still, we have to buy 35 more Starlinks. I just received a message today that Starlink hardware cost and monthly fee going up.”

Even still we have to buy 35 more starlinks, I just received a message today that Starlink hardware cost and monthly fee going up These are the current prices in Ukraine, from 500$ to 700$. And monthly fee from 60$ to 75$. Not cool, but we will find the cost-effective solution! pic.twitter.com/MCPbAlSXAh — Dimko Zhluktenko 🇺🇦 (@dim0kq) November 29, 2022

In October, Elon Musk received a lot of backlash for asking the Pentagon to help him pay for Starlink service in Ukraine. He explained on Twitter that SpaceX couldn’t fund the existing system indefinitely and send thousands more. He also pointed out that Starlink is far from profitable and that SpaceX is closing on spending around $20 million per month on Ukraine’s Starlink satellite internet service.

After listening to many of his supporters who urged him to set up a donation website, Elon Musk launched a donation page for customers who want to help SpaceX serve areas in need. Donors can donate the Starlink kit and up to three years of service for these areas.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Ukraine exempts Starlink from VAT; customs duty;