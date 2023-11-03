EPA holds EV video competition to promote electric transportation

By

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched an electric vehicle (EV) video challenge to promote electrified transportation. The electric vehicle video competition started on October 27, 2027.

The Agency’s video challenge has three categories: personal mobility, electric vehicles, and electric buses. The EPA offers three place prices for each category: first place is $3,000, second place is $1,000, and third place is $500.

Contestants must submit a short, 1-to-2-minute video to join the EPA’s video challenge. Judges will look for creativity, originality, and effectiveness in conveying positive aspects of electric transportation in the video submissions. Video winners might be featured on the Agency’s website and social media channels.

Below are more guidelines for the Agency’s video competition:

Video Content

Videos should showcase real-life experiences using electric vehicles. In the 1- to 2-minute video, applicants should highlight their positive personal experience with electric mobility.

Videos should be informative and help to educate potential future users on what it is like to use an electric vehicle.

Applicants should strive to be creative, innovative, and educational in their video content.

Videos may include explanations, instructions, and/or lessons learned.

Videos should not promote or advertise a specific vehicle model or manufacturer.

Identities of people, organizations, companies, and institutions cannot appear in the video.

Use of music within video entries must follow EPA Music Licensing Guidance (pdf) (144 KB) related to copyrights.

Video Specifications

To be eligible to participate, videos must meet the following specifications:

Be one to two minutes in length

Video file must use one of the following container formats: MP4, M4V, MOV, AVI, or WMV

Aspect ratio of 16:9

Horizontal orientation (landscape format, longer than it is tall)

Either 24 or 30 frames per second

Frame size of 1920×1080 (HD)

Selected winners will need to provide an original video file to the EPA. The Agency will accept submissions until January 23, 2024, at 11:59 P.M. The winners will be announced in early 2024.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

EPA holds EV video competition to promote electric transportation