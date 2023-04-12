EPA launches new pollution standards that would kick EV sales into overdrive

By

The EPA today announced new pollution standards that would likely kick electric vehicle sales into overdrive. The new standards are aimed toward creating healthier communities by cleaning up the air and making things like cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses less likely as they would cut Co2 emissions substantially through 2055.

The new standards apply to light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, and build upon the already-existing emissions standards for the light and medium sectors.

The first set of proposed standards announced on Wednesday is referred to as the “Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium Duty Vehicles.” Between 2027 and 2055, the standards are expected to avoid 7.3 billion tons of CO2 emissions and would help reduce the presence of fine particulate matter that could cause “premature death, heart attacks, respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, aggravated asthma, and decreased lung function,” the EPA said.

The proposal would project that 67 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46 percent of medium-duty vehicle sales would be electric by the model year 2032. The light-duty standards alone would reduce projected greenhouse gas emission levels by 56 percent when compared to the MY 2026 standards.

Meanwhile, medium-duty vehicle greenhouse gas levels would reduce by 44 percent when compared to 2026 model year vehicles.

Heavy-duty vehicle emission standards would help avoid 1.8 billion tons of CO2 through 2055, an equivalent to eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions from the entire U.S. transportation sector for an entire year.

“By proposing the most ambitious pollution standards ever for cars and trucks, we are delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s promise to protect people and the planet, securing critical reductions in dangerous air and climate pollution and ensuring significant economic benefits like lower fuel and maintenance costs for families,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said. “These ambitious standards are readily achievable thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which is already driving historic progress to build more American-made electric cars and secure America’s global competitiveness.”

Other countries are also taking drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases. The European Union released its Euro 7 emissions standards, which are expected to rapidly improve the quality of the environment and increase the number EVs on the road.

