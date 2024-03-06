Upgraded Tesla Model 3 finds strong footing in Australia in February 2024

By

The upgraded Tesla Model 3 seems to be proving its mettle in Australia. This was highlighted by the all-electric sedan’s performance in the Australian auto market in February 2024.

As per sales data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), the upgraded Tesla Model 3 raced to third place on the country’s individual model sales list last month with 3,593 units sold. In comparison, the Model Y crossover, the Model 3’s sibling, saw sales of 2,072 units. With these results, Tesla’s market share in Australia rose to 5.4%, a notable improvement from its 4% share last year, as noted in a techAU report.

The upgraded Tesla Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover’s strong sales contributed to a landmark month for electric vehicles (EVs) in Australia. With over 10,000 units sold, electric vehicles were able to capture an impressive 9.63% share of the country’s overall car market. In a press release, FCAI Chief Executive Tony Weber acknowledged the rise of electric vehicles in Australia.

“Growing sales of electric vehicles across other market segments proves that where a battery electric product exists which suits the driving habits of Australian motorists, work and recreation needs they will purchase these vehicles,” Weber noted.

Outside Tesla, Australia’s electric vehicle sector is a bit of a mixed bag. Some companies such as BYD found strong footing in the country, with the automaker securing a combined sales of 1,549 units for the BYD Atto 3, BYD Seal, and the BYD Dolphin in February 2024. Another EV that showed impressive performance last month was the MG4, which sold 446 units.

Veteran automakers like Ford and Hyundai, however, seemed to have found it more difficult to break into the Australian electric vehicle market. The Ford Mustang Mach-E sold 66 units in February 2024, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sold 84 units over the month. Ford’s electric vehicle offerings may perform better in Australia if the automaker brings the F-150 Lightning over, considering the country’s preference for pickup trucks.

As per the FCAI in a press release, the Ford Ranger was Australia’s top-selling vehicle in February 2024, with sales of 5,353 units. It was followed by the Toyota HiLux, another pickup, which sold 4,403 units. The Isuzu Ute D-Max, yet another pickup truck, was able to secure fourth place behind the upgraded Tesla Model 3 with sales of 2,941 last month. If Ford could bring the F-150 Lightning over to Australia, the company may be able to establish a stronger presence for its EV fleet in the country.

