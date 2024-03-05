Tesla executives to host discussion on the upgraded Model 3 this week

By

Two of Tesla’s top executives are scheduled to hold a discussion on the upgraded Model 3 later this week, as posted on X by the automaker this week.

Tesla’s main X account said that Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen and VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy would be holding a chat about the upgraded Model 3, set to take place on March 7 at 2 p.m. PT. The post also asked that users submit questions in the thread that they would like to hear answered during the talk.

Join Franz @woodhaus2 (Chief Designer) & Lars @larsmoravy (VP Vehicle Engineering) for a chat about the new Model 3 Streaming live on March 7 at 2pm PT Submit questions below 👇 pic.twitter.com/MK82FE8YT7 — Tesla (@Tesla) March 5, 2024

Tesla launched the upgraded Model 3 in North America in January, just months after the automaker premiered the vehicle in several European, Asian and other markets last year.

The vehicle includes several exterior and interior updates from the legacy Model 3, including re-designed front and rear bumpers, new ambient lighting, an upgraded center console featuring wireless charging, a bigger touchscreen, and a rear entertainment display, among other design improvements, still.

The refreshed sedan is currently available in two configurations, a rear-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive “Long Range,” though many are awaiting the Model 3 Performance “Ludicrous” edition that von Holzhausen recently confirmed would someday be coming. Multiple prototypes of the new Model 3 Performance have also been spotted in recent weeks, suggesting that the trim’s launch could be drawing near.

The two executives also discussed the upgraded Model 3 on a segment of Jay Leno’s Garage this week, echoing many of the same points recently made by Marques Brownlee, including when he called the Model 3 refresh a “mini Model S.”

Moravy said during the video that the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in rear-wheel-drive configurations can be charged to 100 percent “all day every day,” while the Long Range trims include nickel-based batteries that should be charged to 80 or 90 percent — unless you’re Supercharging while on a road trip, in which case they can be charged to 100 percent.

