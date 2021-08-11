U.S. EV buyers will get the $7,500 tax credit with a few catches

By

The United States Electric Vehicle Tax Credit is one of the most notable advantages of purchasing a battery-electric car. The $7,500 check sent to buyers by the Federal Government incentivizes the purchase of sustainable passenger vehicles, so long as the company you are buying from has not sold 200,000 electrified units, which disqualifies Tesla and General Motors from the program. However, the reintroduction of the EV Tax Credit is being discussed as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is moving closer to implementation, and there are a few extra stipulations that will disqualify many vehicles and many buyers from receiving the incentive check based on the cost of the car and your annual income.

A new amendment passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday will require the cost of the vehicle to be under $40,000. Otherwise, the car will be disqualified from the incentive program. Additionally, consumers who make more than $100,000 annually will have to say goodbye to receiving that check. As Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska said, “Everyday Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of the sharp rise in costs due to #Bideninflation. We shouldn’t be subsidizing luxury vehicles for the rich using money from hard-working taxpayers.”

Everyday Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of the sharp rise in costs due to #Bideninflation. We shouldn’t be subsidizing luxury vehicles for the rich using money from hard-working taxpayers. — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) August 11, 2021

The Amendment was passed in a vote of 51-48, with the difference being three Democratic Senators who voted in favor of the stipulations: Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, according to ArsTechnica.

The rollout of electric vehicles is supported by the current President Joe Biden, who attempted to increase the United States’ EV sales goals of GM, Ford, and Stellantis to 40% by 2030. Instead, each automaker pledged to a 50% margin following Biden’s executive order, supporting the highly-anticipated release of more electrified models from these three legacy automakers.

The future of the auto industry is electric — and made in America. Today I’m signing an executive order with a goal to make 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 zero-emission — and unveiling steps to reverse the previous administration’s short-sighted rollback of vehicle standards. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 5, 2021

The Infrastructure Bill has set aside $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure, which many automakers, including Tesla, will qualify for as long as multiple car companies can use the chargers.

Earlier this year, a $12,500 EV tax credit was discussed. The new amount and requirements would have removed the cap limit on how many vehicles could be sold by the manufacturer before the credit would disappear. Apart of the “Clean Energy for America” Bill, the credit would apply to cars that were less than $80,000. The full $12,500 would be earned in increments: $7,500 for the electric vehicle, an additional $2,500 for vehicles assembled within the United States, and another potential $2,500 for cars built at production facilities whose workers are members of or are represented by a labor union.

The sub-$40,000 requirement for the EV tax credit would eliminate many vehicles from the running, including all but one of Tesla’s cars. Only the Model 3 SR+, starting at $39,990, would qualify for this incentive. It is unknown how the $40,000 price point was used to determine what vehicles should and should not qualify for the incentive, but according to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of a vehicle in the U.S. when brand new is $40,957.

