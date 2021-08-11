Tesla’s Elon Musk lands near Giga Berlin ahead of Chancellor candidate’s visit to plant

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has landed in Brandenburg near Giga Berlin today from Tuscany, Italy, after a short holiday. Musk arrives in Germany just days before German Chancellor Candidate Armin Laschet plans to visit Tesla’s European factory ahead of the election.

According to dedicated Musk Jet Trackers available online, Musk landed in Berlin, Brandenburg, around 11:30 AM EST, flying directly past Giga Berlin on his approach into the local airport.

The nature of Musk’s visit to Berlin is likely business-related, but there is no confirmation of that right now. Just days after German media outlet Galileo+ released the first video of Giga Berlin’s interior, which included imagery of the automotive body presses Tesla will use to enhance production lines, Musk could be arriving to see how the progress of manufacturing lines is coming along.

Musk has high hopes for the European factory, claiming it will have a world-class paint shop and will be the first Tesla plant to utilize the 4680 structural battery pack that the company unveiled last September at Battery Day. Additionally, the German facility has the capability to launch Tesla into the automotive stratosphere as the Model Y, an electric crossover, is likely to penetrate the European market with relative ease. A popular body style in Europe, the Model Y has overtaken the Model 3 in sales in the United States. The same could occur in the EV-heavy continent where the production facility lies.

There is some speculation that Musk’s visit to the facility may align with German Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, who announced his plans to visit the production plant this Friday. Laschet currently serves as Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, a post he has assumed since June 2017. It was confirmed in April 2021 that Laschet would run for Chancellor of Germany, as Incumbent Angela Merkel, who has served as the head of the country since 2005, will have her fourth term come to an end.

German politicians have announced their support for the Tesla factory on numerous occasions, citing the economic and employment advantages that the plant is expected to produce. Production at the facility is expected to begin by the end of the year.

