By

Elon Musk has found himself on the crosshairs of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, who recently dubbed the Tesla CEO as an “arch-enemy” of the country. Musk responded to the politician’s comments with a joke.

Venezuela recently held its presidential election, and on Sunday, Maduro was declared the winner with about 51% of the vote by the National Electoral Council. The main opposition candidate, Edmundo González, was reported to have secured 44%. Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, noted that these results were based on 80% of Venezuela’s voting stations, as noted in a FOX News report.

Maduro’s win has received a lot of criticism, with opposition leader Maria Corina Machado arguing that González actually won the election with an “overwhelming” margin of victory. Opposition representatives are currently demanding that a review of the election results, as well as an independent investigation, be initiated about the presidential election.

The people of Venezuela want change! https://t.co/YmGF8D5wAQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2024

Skeptics, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressed serious concerns about Maduro’s claims of victory. Elon Musk shared similar sentiments on X, interacting with posts about the events transpiring in Venezuela. Musk made his stance evident, openly criticizing Maduro and supporting the opposition, as well as protesters who are opposing the president’s supposed win. Musk’s posts have been received positively by some users in Venezuela.

Mensaje público a Elon Musk propietario de X Corp. solicitándole cierre automáticamente las cuentas de los narcochavistas, que utilizan esta red para desvirtuar la verdad en esta lucha por la democracia y la paz en Venezuela. Mil gracias y bendiciones por su apoyo a nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/DFqWBkbvcU — Padre José Palmar (@PadreJosePalmar) July 30, 2024

Musk’s comments did not seem to escape Maduro’s attention. In a video that has since been widely shared on social media, the Venezuela president could be seen practically declaring war on Elon Musk. Interestingly enough, Maduro also suggested that the Tesla CEO was looking to invade Venezuela with his space rockets.

“Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new arch-enemy, the famous Elon Musk. You want a fight? I’m ready. I’m not afraid of you. Elon Musk wants to invade Venezuela with space rockets. Musk represents fascist ideology,” Maduro said.

Does he have space lasers? Because I do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

The Venezuelan president’s comments caught the attention of users on social media platform X, and it did not take long before users asked Musk in jest if he was indeed looking to invade Venezuela with rockets. Musk responded to the Venezuelan president’s concerns with a joke, stating “Does he have space lasers? Because I do.” Musk, of course, was likely referring to Starlink satellites, which have no military capability.

Comunicado de la Oficina del Secretario General sobre el Proceso Electoral en Venezuela e Informe de la Secretaría para el Fortalecimiento de la Democracia/Departamento de Cooperación y Observación Electoralhttps://t.co/MkcxBe2hKe

Lee el informe completo aquí:… pic.twitter.com/BW4UMa4Xlb — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) July 30, 2024

The Organization of American States (OAS) has expressed its disapproval of the events in Venezuela, noting in a press release that “Throughout this electoral process, the Venezuelan regime has applied its repressive scheme, complemented by actions aimed at completely distorting the electoral result, making that result available to the most aberrant manipulation.”

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Venezuela’s Maduro names Elon Musk an “arch-enemy”