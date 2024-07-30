By

Panasonic Energy aims to develop new nickel laterite processing technologies to recover Ni. The Japanese battery supplier partnered with CSIRO, an Australian national science agency, on the project.

Panasonic Energy and CSIRO plan to lay the groundwork for the future utilization of Australian nickel laterite resources. Their goal is to create a low-cost, low-environment-impact raw material and supply chain. CSIRO will contribute its expertise in mineral processes to the project. Meanwhile, Panasonic Energy will provide information on battery materials.

Currently, nickel is used in may electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Over the past few years—as more automakers transition to producing EVs—concerns about a global nickel shortage have been brought up.

The main issue with nickel-based cathodes for lithium-ion batteries is supply. Nickel-based cathodes require more stringent, high-purity Class 1 stock from nickel sulfate. Stainless steel products use nickel pig iron (NPI) or laterite ores, which are unsuitable for batteries.

Panasonic Energy and CSIRO’s project may solve the primary concern about nickel-based cathodes for lithium-ion batteries.

Before the rise of EVs, the stainless steel sector consumed 70% of the world’s nickel production, compared to only 5% consumed by batteries. As more EVs are set to launch in the global auto market, demand for nickel has increased. In 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasted that the worldwide consumption of Ni would rise at a compound annual growth rate of 7% between 2020 and 2025.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Panasonic Energy to develop new processing tech to recover Ni