Volkswagen launched the ID.7 luxury sedan yesterday, which many have started comparing to the Tesla Model S. The VW ID.7 is equipped with the German automaker’s new powertrain for the ID.Family.

Volkswagen seems determined to make the ID.7 a top-selling EV in the upper mid-sized segment.

“With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The limousine offers a high level of comfort and long ranges,” commented Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen.

“Already by 2026, we will offer the widest electric range of all manufacturers in Europe – from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the ID. family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. As from 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe.”

The ID.7 has Volkswagen’s new 210 kW (286 PS) MEB drivetrain. The APP550 MEB drivetrain has a maximum of 550 Nm, depending on the vehicle’s gear ratio. It is the highest-torque electric drive motor in the Volkswagen ID.Family so far. The ID.7’s design is based on aerodynamic principles and has a drag coefficient of about 0.23, depending on the vehicle equipment.

With the APP550 MEB drivetrain, the Volkswagen ID.7 has a predicted WLTP range of up to 700 km (434.96 miles). The luxury sedan has a charging capacity of about 200 kW.

