Rivian tech attracts other OEMs after VW joint venture

Rivian’s Chief Software Officer (CSO) Wassym Bensaid recently revealed that other Original Equipment Managers (OEMs) have approached the company about its software and electrical architecture after its Volkswagen joint venture.

“I’d say that many other OEMs are knocking on our door,” said Rivian’s CSO. “There is demand…Obviously, other OEMs are talking to us, and we’re trying to figure out how to support that future.”

In June 2024, Rivian and Volkswagen announced that the German automaker would take up to a $5 billion stake in the Illinois-based automaker. At the time, Rivian RJ Scaringe noted that Rivian would share the company’s software and zonal electronics platform with Volkswagen. Meanwhile, VW’s investment would help Rivian bring its R2 vehicle into mass production.

By November 2024, the two companies decided to expand their joint venture. Volkswagen increased its total investment to $5.8 billion. Their joint venture called the Rivian and VW Group Technology LLC, hopes to equip cars with Rivian’s electrical architecture and software technology stack.

