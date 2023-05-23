Uber and Waymo partner up for autonomous vehicle push in Phoenix

By

Uber and Waymo have partnered up in a new push to expand autonomous ride-sharing and deliveries in Phoenix, Arizona, later this year.

Waymo and Uber entered a new multi-year strategic partnership, announced today, that will make Waymo Driver available to more people using Uber’s platform. Uber users can utilize the Uber and Uber Eats apps to “experience the safety and delight of the Waymo Driver.”

With 180 square miles of operational territory, Waymo’s Phoenix operations are the largest fully-autonomous service area in the world.

The partnership will bring together “Waymo’s world-leading autonomous driving technology with the massive scale of Uber’s ridesharing and delivery networks,” the companies said in a statement released today. The two companies were formerly fierce rivals and were subject of a huge legal battle that lasted several years.

However, they have both set aside differences in an attempt to offer significant autonomous ride-sharing and delivery options in Phoenix.

“We’re excited to offer another way for people to experience the enjoyable and life-saving benefits of full autonomy,” Tekedra Mawakana, Waymo CEO, said. “Uber has long been a leader in human-operated ridesharing, and the pairing of our pioneering technology and all-electric fleet with their customer network provides Waymo with an opportunity to reach even more people.”

A set number of Waymo vehicles across its newly-expanded operating territory in Phoenix will be a part of the integration with Uber. However, Waymo spokespeople did not disclose the number of vehicles that would be included in Uber’s app in a statement to The Verge.

For Uber, it already operates a massive number of vehicles in its fleet, and roughly 3.9 million Uber drivers are used for ridesharing purposes across the world, according to Ridester. Including autonomous vehicles in its platform through this partnership helps with the quickly-growing application it is providing in many regions.

“Uber provides access to a global and reliable marketplace across mobility, delivery, and freight,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “Fully autonomous driving is quickly becoming part of everyday life, and we’re excited to bring Waymo’s incredible technology to the Uber platform.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Uber and Waymo partner up for autonomous vehicle push in Phoenix