Waze adds electric vehicle charging stations to its map

Waze recently announced that it would be adding the location of electric vehicle charging stations to its maps. Waze plans to roll out the new feature over the next few weeks worldwide.

Google’s acquired navigation map plans to provide users with real-time information about electric vehicle charging stations online their route, much like Tesla’s mobile app does for its drivers.

“Charging station information is often inconsistent, outdated or unreliable, creating a major pain point for EV drivers who may navigate to a charging station only to discover they can’t find it or use it. By adding up-to-date EV charging information to the Waze map, it’s even easier to charge your car and get help finding where or when you’ll come across the next station,” noted a Waze blog entry.

“Thanks to local Map Editors from our Waze Community, EV data is reviewed and updated in real-time to provide the most accurate, comprehensive information to the map,” it added.

The availability of charging stations would drive the adoption of electric vehicles further. Range anxiety has been a long-held fear among drivers seeking to transition between traditional fossil-fuel cars and battery electric vehicles. However, new EV-only automakers, like Tesla and Rivian, have improved the range capabilities of their cars. Traditional automakers, like Ford and Volkswagen, have also started investing in battery technology to improve their EVs’ driving range.

Tesla understands the impact charging stations have on EV adoption. The company formally launched its electric stations for non-Tesla vehicles last month. Tesla started rolling out its Magic Dock, so non-Tesla vehicles can use Supercharger stalls. The Tesla Magic Dock converts Supercharger connectors to the standard CCS charging connector.

The Biden-Harris Administration also recognizes the role of charging stations in EV adoption. President Biden aims to build a national EV charging network of 500,000 stations.

