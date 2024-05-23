X implements new criteria for Ad Revenue Sharing

By

X is implementing new criteria for ad revenue sharing.

Elon Musk’s social media platform will require all new creators to verify their identity with a government-issued ID. All existing creators must submit a government-issued ID to confirm their identity by July 1, 2024.

Below are the other criteria for ad revenue sharing eligibility.

Be subscribed to X Premium or Verified Organizations.

Have at least 5 million organic impressions on cumulative posts. within the last 3 months.

Have at least 500 followers.

“Ads revenue sharing lets you share revenue from verified user’s organic impressions of ads displayed in replies to content you post on X. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on X. Creators will be able to set up Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently.

“Ads Revenue Sharing will be available globally to creators who meet our eligibility requirements. See below for full availability,” sated X.

