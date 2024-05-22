Lucid focuses on vehicle design in new episode of “Road to Gravity” series

By

Lucid Motors has posted a new video focusing on its upcoming vehicle, the Gravity SUV. This time around, the luxury electric vehicle maker discussed how its team approached the design of the upcoming vehicle.

Lucid has been publishing a series of videos highlighting several aspects of the upcoming flagship all-electric SUV dubbed “Road to Gravity.” The recent video is the third episode in the series, and it featured the Lucid design team using clay models to bring the upcoming flagship SUV to life.

Lucid Director for Exterior Design Simon Tovey noted that a lot of studios today don’t use clay models anymore. But Lucid’s team is quite traditional in a way, as they still like to see, touch, and feel the vehicle as it is being designed.

For context, Lucid’s first episodes in the “Road to Gravity” series featured the company’s efforts to develop and produce the vehicle at its Arizona factory, as well as its winter testing program. In every video, Lucid highlighted that it is designing the Gravity to be the best electric SUV in the market.

The Lucid Gravity will enter a rather saturated market filled with veterans like the Tesla Model X and well-received players like the Rivian R1S. Lucid, for its part, seems to be betting that the Gravity’s features and capabilities would provide the edge that the vehicle needs to gain a foothold in the premium electric SUV market.

Back in November, Lucid officially unveiled the Gravity. The vehicle seems very well-equipped, with 112 cubic feet of usable storage, a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds, 6,000 pounds of towing capacity, 900-volt architecture, 440 miles of range, and a starting price that’s under $80,000.

“The Gravity SUV represents a significant leap forward for Lucid’s world-leading technology and design. Customers will find an unprecedented combination of space and maneuverability, luxury, and versatility, all seamlessly integrated into one remarkable vehicle with the driving experience and range of a true Lucid,” Lucid Motor CEO Peter Rawlinson noted at the time.

Watch Lucid’s “Road to Gravity” series in the videos below.

