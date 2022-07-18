Xpeng partners with China’s streamlined EV service platform that covers 90% of country

By

Xpeng and New Electricity Approach, a leading charging platform for electric vehicles in China, have partnered to bring the two companies’ respective charging infrastructures together. The partnership, which brings New Electricity Approach’s over 110,000 charging piles in China together with Xpeng’s 954 self-operated charging stations, further expands the integrated infrastructure of domestic charging in China giving EV owners more charging options.

The partnership between the two companies will also include data sharing that will “leverage the combination of data from XPeng and its own algorithms across application scenarios” to achieve data interoperability, a press release said.

New Electricity Approach’s collaboration with Xpeng is far from its first with leading Chinese automakers. The company also shares partnerships with other notable EV powerhouses in China, including Nio, and Li Auto, as well as other traditional automakers like Honda and FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture between FAW Group and Volkswagen Group that builds vehicles with Audi and Volkswagen marques in China.

The platform has no achieved a 90 percent coverage rate in China due to its ability to connect with over 350 Chinese charging operators. These include the State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid, TELD, and Star Charge

“The collaboration between the leading aggregation charging platform and the promising Chinese EV company is bound to create strong synergies,” Wang Guangxing, the CEO of New Electricity Approach, said.

New Energy Approach’s technology allows for a streamlined charging experience that allows for fast and seamless EV charging. Vehicles can charge on credit and provide lower costs, shorter access time, and more convenient operation management of its over 110,000 Supercharger piles. Over 500,000 drivers utilize the service.

“The tie-up between New Electricity Approach and XPeng is expected to become a model for achieving a win-win situation,” New Electricity Approach said. “With the accelerated integration of the ‘internet of charging piles’ connected by New Electricity Approach and the “internet of vehicles ” enabled by XPeng superchargers, both parties will further promote the establishment of a shared charging network in China and boost the development of the entire EV charging market, in tandem with benefiting car owners by allowing them to participate in actions that reduce their personal carbon footprint without worrying about where they will find the nearest charging station.”

