GM offers $5,500 discount on Cadillac Lyriq for drivers willing to be tracked

An exclusive group of Cadillac Lyriq buyers are being offered a considerable discount by the automaker if they agree to sign an NDA that will restrict who they can talk about the car with and let General Motors track how they use the vehicle.

A new report from the Detroit Free Press says Cadillac offered a $5,500 discount to customers who purchase or lease a Lyriq EV. Company spokespeople confirmed the discount and reason for the potential price reduction were true and would give GM real-time feedback on how customers use the vehicle and not employees.

“As we transform our business, the launch of our first all-electric vehicle, Lyriq, provides Cadillac some unique learning opportunities,” Michael Albano of GM told the DFP, according to their report. “Therefore, we have engaged a small group of early customers who agree to share their vehicle information and customer behaviors. Cadillac will use these learnings to elevate the experience for all our customers.”

Customers who agree to enter the program have to sign a non-disclosure agreement that will not allow owners to discuss the car with anyone outside of GM, including their experiences on early drives, as they will be in possession of some of the first units.

Albano said the Lyriq is extremely important to the future of GM, including its plans to go all-electric by 2030. It is among the first GM vehicles to utilize the company’s Ultium battery pack, which is what the company is really banking on to be an unparalleled success as it builds more electric cars. The Ultium battery will be available in 29 other new EVs in the GM lineup.

GM may want some owners to keep quiet about potential features that they may get to try but may not be able to talk about with the media or others, which is a great opportunity along with the $5,500 in savings. However, early owners are getting some of the first builds of the car, and GM may want to know if any early issues arise before the media can find out about it. “We’re doing everything possible to get this launch right,” Albano said. This is later reflected on by Erik Gordon, who is a Business Professor at the University of Michigan. A limited number of owners experiencing the car before anyone else can immediately alert GM of an issue and the problems can be fixed internally, which is a better option than having recalls. “You want to fix the first 100 of them, you don’t want to do a big recall,” Gordon said. “A recall is expensive, and it hurts the brand.”

Cadillac dealers also told the publication that the customers selected to try the program and receive the rebate were part of an early adopters’ study. Cadillac wanted access to driving patterns. Only 20 drivers were chosen for the program, but are located in New York, Detroit, and Los Angeles. The drivers selected are “early adopters; they’re tech-savvy and they want the first and the best,” Albano said.

