Rivian owner, Anna Munie, took to LinkedIn to share her experience with the recent recall. The automaker recalled around 13,000 vehicles after it had discovered a minor structural defect. CEO RJ Scaringe said that a fastener “may not have been sufficiently torqued.” He added that the recall was done “out of an abundance of caution.”

In its statement, Rivian emphasized that the safety of its customers will always be the top priority and said it would make all of the necessary adjustments free of charge.

In her post on LinkedIn, Munie said that she’s had no issues with her Rivian R1T and appreciated the automaker for being proactive.

“I got the recall email sent to owners on Friday when I was out of town (email was sent to all owners prior to any NHTSA posting, so that owners got the information directly from Rivian and not the news),” she wrote.

Rivian owner shares her experience with the recall