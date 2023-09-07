Up to 20k Tesla Universal Wall Connectors to be installed at 2k Hilton sites

By

Hilton and Tesla have announced an agreement to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 hotels in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The Tesla EV chargers are expected to be installed beginning in early 2024.

Tesla’s Universal Wall Connector, which was launched last month, has received praise from the electric vehicle community. This is because the charger features both a North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug and an Integrated J1772 adapter. The Universal Wall Connector can thus charge Teslas and non-Teslas alike.

With the agreement in place, Hilton’s planned EV charging network will be the largest of any hospitality company, the hotel chain noted in a press release. With at least six chargers at each hotel, Hilton could become the primary choice for EV drivers. The number of electric vehicle drivers is increasing steadily, with vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover bringing electric cars to the mainstream auto market.

Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer at Hilton, described the hotel chain’s agreement with Tesla.

“At Hilton, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of our guests who are looking for hotel experiences that complement their daily routines while offering exceptional hospitality.

“Through this expanded agreement with Tesla, we are significantly changing the landscape of universal EV chargers in North America in an incredibly short amount of time. Across Hilton’s family of award-winning brands, this network of EV chargers will offer our guests even more value with the convenience of much-needed overnight charging access in more locations,” Schuyler said.

Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of charging infrastructure at Tesla, noted that the Hilton deal would aid in the adoption of electric vehicles.

“A key priority for Tesla Charging is installing low-cost, convenient AC charging anywhere electric vehicles are parked for more than an hour or two. To ensure electric vehicle adoption at scale, our joint industry goal must be to vastly improve upon the traditional gasoline vehicle ownership experience, not just meet it.

“Installing infrastructure at popular destinations like Hilton hotels enables EV owners to charge where they park, meaning no unnecessary refueling stops along their journey. We applaud Hilton for their leadership in the space and look forward to continuing to ramp this critical program with other industry leaders,” Tinucci said.

