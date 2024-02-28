Apple canceling its EV has drawn a wide array of reactions across tech

By

Apple’s foray into electric vehicles has come to a screeching halt, and despite ten years of development and even rumors of more “realistic” goals that were reportedly drawn upon just a month ago, the tech giant is out.

The ditching of “Project Titan,” which Apple called the EV internally, came as a bit of a shock.

Of course, delays, backtracks, and a multitude of other moves that had everyone eager to see what would come out and when kept us all on our toes. A month ago, Apple had reportedly planned to ditch any ideas of a full-self-driving automobile and to get the car to market in 2028.

Now, it’s all history.

The abandonment of Project Titan has drawn a wide array of reactions across the tech sector. Everyone from analysts to content creators to other CEOs has commented on Apple’s withdrawal from what was once considered perhaps the most anticipated entrance into the automotive industry.

The Right Move?

“Apple has canceled its decade-long effort to build an EV,” Dan Ives of Wedbush writes. “The writing was on the wall for Apple with a much different EV landscape forming that would have made this an uphill battle. Most of these Project Titan engineers are now all focused on AI at Apple, which is the right move.”

As Bloomberg reported, 2,000 employees were told about the plans to abandon the development of an EV. Many of them are now focusing on generative AI. Ives sees this as the correct pathway, as Apple, being the tech giant that it has been for nearly two decades, can now focus on its bread and butter:

“We believe taking these Project Titan engineers and developers with all efforts on AI could further accelerate Apple’s AI initiatives over the next 12 to 18 months. For Apple, the ultimate goal, in our opinion, is that Vision Pro will work alongside the iPhone and other Apple devices over the coming years, with many consumer AI use cases set to explode across health, fitness, sports content, and autonomous.”

Data Tells the Story

Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley believes Apple cannot put a car out that has a steering wheel, and at the forefront of the company’s presentation, this must be the focus if it were to hypothetically unveil an EV.

According to a note Jonas wrote last night, the data simply is not there. Tesla outpaces Apple in terms of data that would work toward a fully autonomous vehicle. Tesla has around five million active vehicles and accumulates billions of miles of data for real-world driving each year. Apple had 67 cars accumulating roughly 450,000 miles from December 2022 to November 2023.

Based on expert analysis, Apple would not be the first company to get to full autonomy, and the data alone proves that.

CarPlay is Enough ‘Auto’ for Apple

Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, is the biggest tech content creator out there today. His sentiment regarding the Apple EV’s cancelation had to do with software and the fact that it will always have a hand in automotive because most companies are so bad at it that they end up using CarPlay.

My take: Apple has realized they don’t need to make a whole car to control the entire car software experience… car manufacturers are so bad at software that everyone just puts CarPlay on anyway ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/bHB8d2Yd6Y — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 27, 2024

Elon Musk Takes a Smoke Break

Elon Musk only needed two emojis to describe his thoughts regarding Apple’s plans to cancel its EV:

