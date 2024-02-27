The Biden Administration is on track to meet its 2030 EV sales goal

By

The Biden Administration is on track to meet its 2030 electric vehicle (EV) sales goal, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Granholm recently visited an electric vehicle battery plant in Moses Lake, Washington. She projected that the United States would see the “same kind of uptake” in the EV market this year as last year. In 2023, the US saw a record of 1.2 million electric vehicles sold.

The Biden Administration aims to have EV sales make up 50% of all car sales in the United States by 2030. Kelley Blue Book estimated that EV share in the US car market increased to 7.6% last year, compared to 5.9 in 2022.

“EVs are really growing very fast. There’s a lot of new models that are coming on from our domestic manufacturers that are much lower price as well,” Granholm told Yahoo Finance.

Tesla—the top EV manufacturer in the United States—lowered its prices by one-fifth in the past year. Meanwhile, other electric vehicles in the US market have slashed prices by over 10%. Mark Strand—Senior Director of Business Intelligence at Cox Automotive—noted that Tesla led EV price cuts.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has contributed significantly to decreased EV prices. It has even started winning over auto dealers in 2024. Auto dealerships were initially reluctant to sell EVs or marked up the prices, giving companies that adopted a direct sales model more of an edge.

As the EV market in the United States expands, US automakers face new challenges.

“We’re starting to see the early adopters who grabbed a very expensive Rivian, or Lucid for that matter, … already bought a lot of those vehicles. Now, mainstream consumers are coming in to buy EVs. They’re kind of more price sensitive,” said Tom Narayan, RBC Capital Markets’ lead equity analyst.

