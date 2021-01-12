Boring Co. Vegas Loop would be operating right now if not for COVID-19

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop was set to be operational in time for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event in 2021. Unfortunately, the first rides in Elon Musk’s underground tunnel will have to wait because the COVID-19 pandemic forced CES 2021 to be fully virtual, eliminating any possibility of the Vegas Loop entering operation on its targeted date.

It has long been a goal of the Boring Co. to have the Loop ready for the CES, but COVID-19 is delaying the operation. It’s ready, but Las Vegas certainly isn’t, as the city is still relatively empty due to the pandemic.

The first Vegas Loop tunnel was completed in February 2020, and the second was finished just a few months later in May. However, there are no plans to rush the operation of the people mover, but people familiar with the matter indicate that the tunnel is ready. The hold-up is, in fact, the virus.

“The Loop was not delayed and would actually be open to CES attendees now if we were in Las Vegas,” a CES spokesperson told Mashable. The goal was to have the Loop ready for the CES show when boring the underground tunnel began in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is delaying the operation of the Boring Co. project, among many other things.

Fresh off of unanimous approval from the Las Vegas City Council for a proposed expansion, the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop is set to shuttle residents and tourists of the Sin City to various hot spots in record time. It’s not your typical subway, either. Tesla’s all-electric vehicles are responsible for the tunnel’s operation, and an express setup will alleviate the stress of having to wait at stops that have nothing to do with your travel plans. Instead, it is a Point A to Point B method, and it will change the way people travel in Las Vegas.

As of right now, the Las Vegas Convention Center is acting as the main hub for the project. The Boring Company is planning to expand to other resorts around the city and on the famous Las Vegas Strip. With the Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas already being approved as a stop, the door has flown open for the Elon Musk-headed company to begin making more progress on the tunnel, which is ready for operation. Still, life isn’t back to normal quite yet.

The Convention Center is the home of the CES, and with the event being completely virtual this year, there was no reason to begin operation of the Loop. However, a Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority spokesperson said that the Loop is “substantially complete” and that only “finishing touches” have yet to be completed. While there has been no official unveiling, the plan is likely to wait until Vegas reopens and allows patrons to travel from location to location.