Tesla’s Elon Musk donates $5 million to free education platform Khan Academy

Elon Musk, through the The Musk Foundation, has donated $5 million to American non-profit educational organization Khan Academy, which seeks to help students and teachers across the globe by providing access to free, world-class education. The donation was shared by Khan Academy founder, Salman Khan, who thanked the CEO in a YouTube video.

In his message, Khan noted that The Musk Foundation‘s $5 million donation would go a long way towards accelerating the academy’s projects. With about 20 to 30 million students using the Khan Academy’s platform every month, after all, Musk’s $5 million donation can provide a notable boost to the non-profit’s programs.

Thank you @elonmusk and @MuskFoundation for an incredible $5m donation to @khanacademy. Here is my thank you video:https://t.co/1LyABVmTyt — Salman Khan (@salkhanacademy) January 12, 2021

“Elon, I hope you really feel good about this. This is going to allow us to accelerate all sorts of content. Our aspirations are all subjects from K through the early stages of college. This will accelerate our science content, allow us to do more on early learning, allow us to make the software and practice that much more engaging for millions of students around the world, for teachers around the world,” Khan said.

Inasmuch as Elon Musk’s $5 million donation will go a long way, Khan noted that the academy still needs far more resources in the near future. The founder noted that the online academy is operating at a budget that’s about comparable to that of a large school, but it has aspirations to cater to students across the globe. With this in mind, Musk’s donation could hopefully accelerate some support for the initiative, which has touched so many lives across the globe.

Khan Academy aims to provide a free, personalized learning experience to every student, mainly built on videos that are hosted through YouTube. The academy’s website supports the videos, offering students and teachers features such as progress tracking, practice exercises, and teaching tools. Mobile app support is also available.

More information about the Khan Academy could be accessed here.

Watch Salman Khan’s video about Elon Musk’s $5 million donation in the video below.

