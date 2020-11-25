Boring Co. partner LVCVA obtains Vegas Monorail, making way for Vegas Loop expansion

The Boring Company’s partner in the Vegas Loop development, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), has officially obtained the Vegas Monorail. The Monorail is the only mass-transit system in Vegas that runs parallel with the Strip, but it went bankrupt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the bankruptcy, the LVCVA purchased the Monorail system for $24.2 million, and it opens the door for the Boring Company to look at a possible expansion in the future.

“We are pleased the U.S. Bankruptcy Court today approved the sale of the Las Vegas Monorail Company’s assets to the LVCVA and look forward to the close of the transaction in the coming weeks,” LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said.

According to a report from NBC Affiliate News 3 LV, the sale of the Monorail was finalized on November 24th, and the LVCVA officially obtained the rights to run the system and handle its territories. Because the Monorail had rights to certain areas, other transportation options, like the Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop project, could not travel within certain areas of the Sin City. However, the LVCVA’s purchase of the project will now give the company and its entities a full range of options to expand in any area.

An exclusivity clause had previously halted any other companies from operating in the Monorail’s territories. But now, that is a thing of the past.

“Again, it’s the Boring Company and others that – what technology is out there, be it light rail, BRT (bus rapid transit), to be able to come in and expressly from the private sector invest in that corridor,” LVCVA Board Chairman Larry Brown said in July.

Entities like the Boring Company, who have ideas to revolutionize visitor travel in Las Vegas, have long sought to improve the situation. Still, the exclusivity clauses have become problematic for expansion. It has more or less become an issue of owning the rights to certain properties, which has helped alleviate the monopolization of public transportation in the area. However, this creates a bind for tourists and residents, as there would have been multiple tickets to buy and the tedious task of switching from one mode of transportation to another. Ultimately, it would have caused more harm than good if visitors were forced to do this.

Now that the LVCVA officially owns the rights to the Monorail and its territories, the Boring Company can begin to speculate that its expansion attempts could be approved. The Tesla-operated underground system that the Boring Company plans to use could end up holding stops at nearly every tourist attraction in Las Vegas, and it would move 8,000 people every hour in record time.

However, the LVCVA plans to continue the Monorail’s operation until its lifespan comes to a close. The Authority says it expects the Monorail to last another ten years, which would allow enough time for the group to begin preparing new ways to move people around from location to location. With the Boring Co. planning to have a sizeable presence in Las Vegas, the LVCVA could likely expand the Vegas Loop to the Monorail’s territories after becoming a defunct mode of transportation.