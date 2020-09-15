Boring Co. Vegas Loop expansion looms as LV monorail files for bankruptcy

The Boring Company, an entity owned by Elon Musk, is poised to have its Las Vegas Convention Center loop expanded to more portions of the Sin City after the area’s monorail filed for bankruptcy. The monorail is responsible for transporting residents and tourists around Las Vegas from different points of interest, but it has not been operational since March 18th.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, public transit systems have experienced a large-scale dropoff in ridership. The organization is also facing increased costs in sanitizing and cleaning its buses and trains. Since large gatherings are prohibited in many areas, some public transit options are not available, which has hit the Las Vegas monorail hard in a financial sense.

As a part of the bankruptcy filing, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has agreed to purchase the monorail for $24.3 million, according to KTVS News.

The monorail is 3.9 miles long and operated for the first time in 2004. It carries five million riders a year, the LVCVA said. However, it is missing significant points of interest, like McCarran Airport, which has attributed to its mediocre success, Vice President of the Monorail Society, Keith Walls, said.

The LVCVA plans to continue to operate the monorail if the deal goes through, but it could mean the Boring Company project is set for a major expansion.

The purchase of the monorail by the LVCVA would remove restrictions on where the Boring Company loop could operate. As of right now, there are restrictions as the monorail has non-compete rights, which limit the areas where the Loop can operate.

As of right now, the Boring Company tunnel, known as the Las Vegas Convention Center loop, is under construction, and operation is “only a few months away,” according to Musk. The Loop is expected to be operational in January 2021.

Interestingly enough, the LVCVA was the entity that approved the contract and accepted the Boring Company’s $52.5 million bid for an underground loop that will move around 4,000 people per hour. It will also cut down a 15-minute walk into a two-to-three-minute ride.

As of right now, the LVCC loop will transport people from the Convention Center across its massive campus. However, there are plans to extend the Loop onto the Vegas Strip along with other points of interest. These include a majority of notable Vegas hotels and the McCarran Airport at the bottom of the Strip.

However, the Boring Company’s plans do not stop there. According to the map for the potential expansion, the tunnel could extend to Los Angeles, and a Boring Company tent was spotted at a location between the two cities that hints toward ongoing testing for the massive tunnel.