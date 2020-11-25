Tesla looks to increase Supercharger availability in China with production push: report

Tesla plans to begin producing its Superchargers in China beginning next year, a document submitted to Shanghai authorities states. The purpose is to widen the availability of its charging infrastructure in the country, which is the world’s largest car market. Tesla plans to invest 42 million yuan, or $6.4 million, into the new factory.

Tesla currently sells all four of its available models in China, although only one is currently built in the country: the Model 3. The Model Y is set to begin production within the next few months at the Chinese-located Giga Shanghai production facility. The Model S and Model X are still produced in Northern California and shipped to customers in Asia. However, with the two mass-market vehicles being produced in-house at Giga Shanghai, Tesla is already preparing for a sizeable increase in its cars’ presence in the country. With more Tesla EVs being driven in the country, more charging points are required to keep waits at a minimum and increase availability across the entire country.

According to Reuters‘ report, Tesla will invest 42 million yuan into a brand new facility that will make its chargers, and it will be located near the Shanghai facility, the document stated.

The factory is expected to be finished by February 2021 and will make 10,000 chargers every year, Tesla said in the document. Its current process is to import chargers from the United States. With Tesla selling 94,492 Model 3 cars alone from January to October in China, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that building an EV charger manufacturing facility will have its perks, especially considering the time the company may save by building the Superchargers in the country.

China has heavy government subsidies that encourage the use of electric cars as the country has the most cars on the road in the world. The massive amount of gas and petrol-powered engines has significantly increased the number of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and has created widespread pollution issues in the country. Therefore, the government continues to try and influence buyers with tax breaks and subsidies that ultimately lower the vehicle’s purchase price. Currently, the Standard Range+ Model 3 is the only car that qualifies for the subsidies as it is priced below the ¥300,000 threshold. Before incentives, the car costs ¥269,700, with subsidies bringing it down to ¥249,900. However, all cars are able to enjoy a new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction, which could save buyers about ¥44,000.

Tesla’s most recent Quarterly Earnings Call revealed that Giga Shanghai has the production capacity to build 250,000 Model 3 units a year. With so many cars being built already and Model Y production beginning soon, the move is advantageous for the company and the owners.