New Tesla Model 3 gets 5 stars in China’s IVISTA Intelligent Vehicle Integration test

By

The original Tesla Model 3 is a very safe vehicle, so much so that in 2018, it became the car with the lowest probability of injury among all the vehicles that had been tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at the time. Based on the results of China’s IVISTA Intelligent Vehicle Integration test, it appears that the upgraded Model 3 is continuing its predecessor’s tradition of safety.

China’s IVISTA Intelligent Vehicle Integration test evaluates a vehicle’s advanced safety systems. As per IVISTA’s official website, its platform is approved by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the Municipality of Chongqing. Under IVISTA’s tests, vehicles are subjected to various scenarios that test their advanced safety systems.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

The new Model 3 received a 5-star rating in China's IVISTA Vehicle Intelligence Latest Assessment.



Check out the video below !⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/235ASgDYc3 — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) January 18, 2024

And as per IVISTA’s results, it would appear that the upgraded Tesla Model 3, which was also recently launched in North America, is a very safe car. The vehicle was tested on four metrics: Smart Driving, Smart Security, Intelligent Interaction, and Smart Energy Efficiency. The upgraded Model 3 was able to receive a “Good” score in all four metrics. Interestingly enough, the vehicle was not tested for “Smart Parking,” which was another metric in IVISTA’s tests.

The new Tesla Model 3 is a pure vision car, which means that it is no longer equipped with radar or ultrasonic sensors. Instead, the vehicle uses a pure vision system, which relies on eight exterior cameras, for its safety and driver-assist functions. Despite this, the Model 3’s scores show that the vehicle generally performed well in IVISTA’s tests.

The upgraded Tesla Model 3’s safety ratings have not been released in the United States or Europe just yet, though considering the vehicle’s performance in China’s IVISTA Intelligent Vehicle Integration test, it would appear that the all-electric sedan would have a pretty decent chance of receiving an equally impressive safety rating as its predecessor. Tesla, after all, is known for its vehicles’ safety, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the upgraded Model 3 turns out to be just as safe — or perhaps even safer — than the original Model 3.

IVISTA’s results from its tests with the upgraded Tesla Model 3 can be viewed below.

Model 3 China Ivista Test (1) by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

New Tesla Model 3 gets 5 stars in China’s IVISTA Intelligent Vehicle Integration test