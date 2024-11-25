Mysterious covered Tesla vehicles spotted in Fremont Factory holding lot

By

A recent drone flyover of the Fremont Factory has revealed a number of mysterious, covered Tesla vehicles near the facility’s test track. The aerial footage has triggered speculations that some of the covered cars may be models that are yet to be released by te electric vehicle maker.

The footage was shared on YouTube by longtime Fremont Factory and Lathrop Megafactory watcher Met God in Wilderness. As per the drone operator, the flyover of the Fremont Factory was conducted on November 24, and his interest was piqued by the presence of eight covered vehicles near the test track.

As could be seen in the aerial footage, the eight mysterious covered vehicles were evidently of different designs. At least one of the covered vehicles seemed like a low-slung, sleek car, while others seemed to be shaped like crossover SUVs. Interestingly enough, some of the crossover-shaped vehicles underneath the covers seemed to have a back that was more squared off than the Model Y’s iconic sloping rear.

It remains to be seen exactly what these mysterious vehicles are, or why Tesla decided to keep them covered in the first place. Tesla, after all, has been running several prototypes of the much-rumored Model Y refresh on public roads for months, and those vehicles were mostly uncovered save for protective coverings in their front and rear.

Overall, it is no surprise to see Tesla watchers being excited about the recent footage from the Fremont Factory. Tesla, after all, has a number of vehicles that are expected to be released in the near future. Vehicles like the next-generation Tesla Roadster have been in the pipeline for several years now, and the highly-anticipated Model Y “Juniper” update is expected to be released next year.

Check out the recent drone flyover of the Fremont Factory in the video below.

