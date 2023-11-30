BYD posts tribute to commemorate Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger

By

Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) maker BYD paid tribute to the late Charlie Munger, the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman who played a key role in the automaker’s backing by Warren Buffett more than a decade ago. Munger passed away on November 28, 2023. He was 99 years old.

Munger was born in Omaha, Nebraska on January 1, 1924. Over his 46-year tenure at Berkshire, Munger would help legendary investor Warren Buffet create an outstanding investment record. Buffett also considered Munger his closest partner and right-hand man.

In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, BYD noted that the company lost a “mentor and dear friend” with Munger’s passing. The carmaker also stated that Munger was a “legendary and wise centenarian, a symbol of wisdom and vision.”

Following is BYD’s statement, as translated by CNEV Post.

On November 28, we sadly lost a mentor and dear friend, Mr. Charlie Munger, a legendary and wise centenarian, a symbol of wisdom and vision.

Mr. Charlie Munger was one of the greatest investors of our time, setting a monumental benchmark for the investment community.

He is also a generous philanthropist who has made outstanding contributions in the fields of education, healthcare, culture and scientific research.

Mr. Munger has always been a firm believer in the Chinese market, and in 2008, we were fortunate to receive his endorsement when Berkshire Hathaway became a significant shareholder of the Company.

That was the first time the company has been recognized by a top-tier international investment institution, injecting strong confidence and motivation for us to remain committed to the NEV industry.

We pay our deepest respect to Mr. Munger, whose wisdom and spirit will live on in our hearts.

Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett are among BYD’s biggest supporters. Back in 2008, Berkshire Hathaway Energy spent $230 million to purchase 225 million shares of BYD. The investment provided BYD with a strong backer, considering the pedigree and record of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite Berkshire Hathaway selling BYD shares since August last year, the automaker has maintained that it still has a good working relationship with the investment firm.

