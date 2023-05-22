Cadillac electrifies its most popular SUV as the Escalade goes EV

By

Cadillac said it would electrify its most popular SUV as the Escalade will go EV with the introduction of its battery-powered Escalade IQ.

Cadillac will roll out the Escalade IQ sometime later this year, and it will join two other SUV EVs that the automaker has rolled out with the Celestiq and Lyriq.

The GM-owned Cadillac did not reveal any crucial details like range or performance but did admit it is developing an all-electric version of the Escalade, which has long been recognized as a luxury SUV that was first introduced in the late 1990s and was set to take on comparable offerings from Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, and Lexus.

We can only assume that Cadillac will utilize GM’s Ultium battery for the Escalade, especially as this has been the major focal point of the company’s reasons as to why it will be a factor in the sector in the future.

Cadillac confirmed earlier this year that it would debut three new all-electric vehicles in 2023, and the Escalade’s EV version, known as the Escalade IQ, will likely be one of the offerings as it has yet to shed details on the other two potential vehicles it will unveil this year.

Rory Harvey, company Vice President said in February, when releasing initial details about the three new EVs this year, that they will begin production in 2024. At least one model will be built in multiple locations and not confined to a single factory.

The Cadillac Escalade IQ has been in development for some time, according to filings that GM Authority uncovered in February. GM filed to trademark Escalade IQL, which appeared to be a play on the same suffix as Lyriq and Celestiq, pointing toward a potential development of an all-electric version of the luxury SUV.

It appears the speculation was right on track as Cadillac confirmed its development earlier today, and we will await further details from the automaker.

