By

California continues to dominate the nation’s electric vehicle sales volume as the state achieved a first in the second quarter of the year.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that, for the first time, California had sold one EV for every four cars sold in the last quarter.

It is a major step in the right direction for those in the state who have supported California’s ultimate goal of requiring all new vehicle sales to be electric or hybrid by 2035 in an attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

California is showing the world what’s possible – fostering innovation and creating space for an industry to flourish,” Newsom said. “The proof is in the numbers: 1 in 4 new cars sold in our state are zero-emission – and thanks to our unparalleled incentives that make it cheaper than ever, we’re not leaving anyone behind.”

The 125,939 new energy vehicles sold last quarter bring the total sales in the state to well over 1.6 million units.

Interestingly, California did not expect to reach this figure until well into 2025. It had set a goal to sell 1.5 million EVs in nearly two years, but it has already surpassed the threshold well ahead of schedule, further solidifying that the drivers in the state are the most interested in contributing to a reduction of emissions from vehicles.

It has justified the more than $5 billion that California has invested toward transitioning away from gas-powered cars, which was first brought to the forefront by Governor Jerry Brown, who, in 2018, aimed to have 5 million zero-emissions vehicles on the roads by 2030, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California offers $7,500 tax incentives for the purchase of fully-electric vehicles.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

California hits record stride with EV sales volume