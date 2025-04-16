Elon Musk
Tesla continues California domination despite slide in registrations
Tesla lost some of its market share in California but it still has a commanding lead.
Tesla has continued its domination in the California auto market as the state’s New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) has released data from the first quarter of 2025.
2025 is going to be one of the more difficult years to determine the outlook of the automotive sector due to the uncertain impact of tariffs and how much they will hinder overall growth.
However, we can break Tesla’s situation down a little further and explain why there were some Year-over-Year declines in registrations in California.
As a whole, Tesla registered 42,322 vehicles year-to-date through March, data from the CNCDA’s report shows. This is a 15.1 percent decrease from the 49,857 cars that had been registered by owners in the same time frame last year.
Tesla still owns 43.9 percent of the overall Zero Emissions Vehicles (ZEV) segment in California, down from 55.5 percent at this point last year. It is a decrease, but there is more to it.
The Top 25 BEV and PHEV models are led by the Model Y and Model 3, which counted 23,314 and 13,992 registrations, respectively. The third-place vehicle is the Honda Prologue with 4,493 registrations. The Tesla Cybertruck landed in 8th place with 2,282 registrations, and the Model X was 13th with 1,800.
The same quarter last year saw roughly 10,000 more registrations for the Model Y than this year, as Q1’24 saw the all-electric crossover accumulate 33,467 registrations. The decrease is due to Tesla’s switchover of production lines to the new Model Y build. Tesla said in its quarterly delivery report that it lost “several weeks” of production due to this changeover.
Tesla dominates in California but EV growth is the true winner
Interestingly, the Model 3 performed better than last year, as it only had 11,162 registrations through the same period in 2024. It had 13,992 registrations in California this year.
The question regarding Elon Musk’s political involvement and its impact on Tesla’s sales figures remains. Without surveying them individually, there is no way of knowing exactly how many people chose to go with another EV maker’s vehicle due to the politics. However, the Model 3’s slight bump is an encouraging look: it’s not all gloom and doom.
The CNCDA writes:
“Tesla’s troubles continue to worsen as Californians are giving the cold shoulder to the direct-to-consumer automaker (and controversial owner, Elon Musk). Registrations show a massive decline of 15.1 percent through March vs. this time last year. A year and a half of continuous quarterly declines proves this downward trajectory for Tesla is a lasting trend. The company’s market share also dropped by 11.6 percent at the end of Q1, now holding less than half of the California Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) market for the year.”
Most importantly, Tesla outpaced every other EV maker’s registration figures by a considerable margin, despite many analysts stating that there is irreparable brand damage.
Tesla had 42,322 registrations in California in Q1, significantly more than second-place Ford, which had 5,819 ZEV registrations in the Golden State through the first three months.
Despite what many are stating regarding Tesla’s “brand damage,” the company is still in control of the market substantially. It was always expected that Tesla’s market share, which sits at 43.9 percent, would fall slightly each quarter after more automakers had EVs to offer.
However, the company’s control still remains, at least for now.
Elon Musk
Trump’s auto tariff delay might benefit Tesla & the Big 3
Wedbush backs shifting Trump’s auto tariffs to finished cars vs. parts. Tesla & Big 3 could dodge a bullet here.
According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Tesla and Detroit’s Big Three—General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis—could benefit from a potential delay in President Trump’s auto tariffs.
In late March, President Trump announced 25% tariffs on imported vehicles, effective April 3, 2025. The U.S. President also announced tariffs for auto parts, slated for May. Ives previously criticized Trump’s auto tariffs, calling them a source of “pure chaos” for the auto industry.
“A U.S. car made entirely with U.S. parts is a fictional tale,” he said, warning that tariffs could spike car prices by $5,000 to $10,000.
Ives emphasized that dismantling a decades-old global supply chain overnight is impractical. He predicts the delay could shift the May tariffs’ focus on fully assembled vehicles rather than parts, a move the Wedbush analyst sees as less disruptive.
“Wedbush firmly believes that the more practical and effective approach would be to impose tariffs on finished vehicles rather than on auto parts, which are still essential to U.S.-based car production,” he added.
A shift to fully assembled vehicles from auto parts could ease immediate pressures on U.S. automakers, preserving production stability. For Tesla and the Big Three, the auto tariff shift offers a strategic advantage in a turbulent trade landscape, though global market reactions remain a key variable.
The Wedbush analyst believes Tesla is well-positioned to handle Trump’s auto tariffs due to its robust U.S. production footprint.
“When it comes to the tariff issue, they are actually best positioned relative to the Detroit Big Three and others and obviously foreign automakers. Still impacted, Musk has talked about that, in terms of just auto parts,” Ives noted.
Wedbush maintains a $315 price target for Tesla’s stock, reflecting confidence in its resilience. However, Ives cautioned that China’s response to Trump’s auto tariff looms over Tesla. The next few quarters will be critical for Tesla to navigate these challenges while capitalizing on its domestic manufacturing edge.
Meanwhile, The Big Three is reliant on imported parts but builds many vehicles domestically. As such, GM, Ford, and Stellantis would also gain from avoiding an auto parts tariffs.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk continues to push optimistic goal for Tesla Full Self-Driving
Elon Musk continues to push the idea that Teslas will be able to drive themselves to your house this year on their own. It’s perhaps the most committed we’ve seen him toward a timeline.
Elon Musk has always been optimistic about when Tesla would be able to solve Full Self-Driving and what its capabilities would be, and sometimes, he’s been a tad too optimistic.
We have heard for many years that Tesla will solve Full Self-Driving by the “end of this year,” and “this” means whichever year he said it in. But this time, he’s putting all his eggs in the 2025 basket, and it was further reiterated in a recent post from the Tesla CEO on X.
Musk’s Tesla has launched several versions of Full Self-Driving in recent months that are extremely impressive. I’ve tried some of these recently-released versions within the last week, and I’ve grown extremely impressed with the performance of FSD, especially in some situations that are even tricky for humans to maneuver.
However, Tesla’s FSD suite handled it flawlessly. That’s the kind of thing investors and consumers need to see before it is released, especially as we’ve all heard the “this year” speech for nearly a decade. It might be the real thing this time, especially as the company is leaning heavily on the Robotaxi fleet to take it to the next level.
Earlier today, Tesla’s official account on X indicated that your car will be able to drive itself to your house. Musk had a witty and simple reply, something that indicates and reiterates his optimistic outlook for FSD as it continues to be refined and adjusted for what will likely be a June release in Austin, Texas:
This year https://t.co/2eCadrXYfd
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2025
Of course, this is not a confirmation that Tesla will roll out Full Self-Driving that is unsupervised within the next few months. It is increasingly obvious that Musk is gaining tons of confidence in what the company is doing, as he has reiterated this end-of-year target on several occasions.
It does not appear that the release of FSD will be a widespread one. Instead, it seems as if Tesla will roll out the Robotaxi fleet in several cities at first, as it has already taken several regulatory steps in Texas and California.
If Tesla is able to come through on this, it would be massive for the company and its investors, especially as the FSD suite is a major point of value for the future. However, not coming through on this timeline would be a massive misstep for the company. Musk’s adamance regarding the 2025 rollout of self-driving features is truly the most committed we’ve ever seen him toward this sort of timeline.
Elon Musk
Former OpenAI employees show support for Musk lawsuit
The employees claim that the removal of non-profit status would “fundamentally violate” OpenAI’s mission.
After Elon Musk filed a lawsuit last year against the Sam Altman-run AI firm OpenAI, a group of former employees of the company this week has filed a legal brief supporting the xAI and Tesla leader’s case.
On Friday, a group of 12 former OpenAI employees said in a court filing that the company’s restructuring efforts would “fundamentally violate” the original non-profit mission, as detailed in a report from Reuters. The employees said they were in technical and leadership positions at the company, along with explaining that they believed the not-for-profit model was important for a variety of reasons.
During their time there, oversight of the non-profit was considered a key part of the company’s discussions, according to the group. Although this approach was regularly emphasized during their time at the company, recent pressures from investors to restructure the company into a for-profit could impede on crucial elements of the company’s mission.
The former employees argued that the non-profit structure helped in recruiting efforts, as many of the company’s staffers simply joined because they believed in the original mission. OpenAI, however, responded by claiming that the original mission wouldn’t change even if the structure does.
“Our Board has been very clear: our nonprofit isn’t going anywhere and our mission will remain the same,” the company said in a statement.
🚨NEWS: OpenAI CEO shares some of his thoughts on Elon Musk during a conversation with Bloomberg TV. As per Altman, OpenAI is not for sale.❌
Altman’s comments followed reports that Musk and several large investors have offered $97.4 billion to acquire the nonprofit controlling… pic.twitter.com/bDN8OBr2oR
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 11, 2025
READ MORE ON ELON MUSK AND OPENAI: Elon Musk’s criticism about ChatGPT’s ‘woke’ nature gets response from OpenAI co-founder
Musk, who helped start OpenAI but left in 2018, has been highly critical of Altman and OpenAI’s efforts to become a for-profit in recent years. He officially filed a lawsuit against the ChatGPT maker last February, before dropping it in June and reviving it in August.
In the suit, Musk alleged that he had been “betrayed by Altman and his accomplices” after investing around $45 million dollars into the company, while OpenAI and investor Microsoft “established an opaque web of for-profit OpenAI affiliates, engaged in rampant self-dealing.”
In November, Musk’s legal team filed a motion for an injunction with U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is presiding over the case, claiming that “irreparable harm” would occur if it wasn’t granted. The judge last month denied the injunction request, saying that Musk’s recent offer to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion undermined his claims of harm.
“Musk has not demonstrated likelihood of success on the merits,” Rogers said in response to the request for an injunction, adding that the original $45 million “is just a lot of money [to invest] on a handshake.”
Despite denying the request, the judge did say that the case could proceed in a California courtroom as soon as this fall, “given the public interest at stake and potential for harm if a conversion contrary to law occurred.”
