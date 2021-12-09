Chevrolet Silverado EV, GM’s 2nd EV pickup, to enter production in early 2023

By

General Motors’ second all-electric pickup, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, will enter production in early 2023, new reports suggest.

GM will unveil the Silverado EV at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January. After production begins, which is initially scheduled for early 2023, deliveries are set to begin in the later portions of the year, according to Automotive News.

As previously mentioned, this will be GM’s second all-electric truck, following the GMC Hummer EV, which started production in early December and is slated for initial deliveries in Spring 2022. This will, however, be Chevrolet’s first electric pickup and the second EV under the Chevy brand, following the Bolt EV, which will not be produced for the remainder of the year following battery malfunctions that could cause fires. GM expects to manufacture the Bolt EV once again in 2022.

The Silverado EV will be the third vehicle to utilize GM’s Ultium battery pack, the first two being the Hummer EV and Cadillac LYRIQ. When GM announced the Silverado EV in April, the company said it would be capable of 400 miles of range thanks to the Ultium battery tech. Earlier this week, GM announced that it would invest $51 million in its Bedford, Indiana die-casting foundry to install new equipment responsible for producing drive unit castings of the Silverado EV.

GM plans to sell at least 1 million EV globally by 2025, which could be possible if it can figure out the issues with the Bolt and it can successfully launch a series of quality, long-range, high-performance EVs. Focusing on the high-demand body styles, like pickups and crossovers, will likely help GM in its mission, especially as it plans to dethrone Tesla from its post as the global leader in electric vehicles. GM has performed well in some markets, especially China, where its HongGuang Mini EV, which is developed in a joint partnership with SAIC and Wuling, is the best-selling electric vehicle. It is important to note that the HongGuang Mini EV starts at a very affordable price point of around $5,000.

GM will manufacture the Silverado EV at its Factory ZERO facility in Detroit, Michigan, which is inspired by the automaker’s goal of “zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.”

