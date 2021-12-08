GM invests $51M to cast Siliverado EV drive units

By

On Tuesday, December 7, General Motors Co. announced a $51 million investment in its aluminum die casting foundry located in Bedford, Indiana. The funds will be used to install new equipment at the Indiana facility to produce drive unit casting for the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV.

“Our Bedford operation is one of the leading aluminum die casting facilities in the world. And this investment is a testament of our confidence in the employees at Bedford. This investment is another example of the company bringing along our workforce in our journey to an all-electric future, while we strengthen our current products,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations.

The legacy OEM plans to start renovations at Bedford Casting Operations immediately. The Chevrolet Silverado EV is expected to debut next month. General Motors seems eager to start production on the Silverado EV as soon as possible.

The Silverado EV isn’t the only GM vehicle receiving die-cast parts from Bedford. According to local The Detroit News, the die cast plant has already produced electric drive unit castings for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup and the 2024 Hummer SUV.

GM is expected to start producing the Hummer EV truck at its Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center this month. The Chevrolet Silverado EV will be made at the same facility.

The Silverado EV will debut on January 5, 2022 at the Consumer Electronics Show. GM has kept most information about the Silverado EV under wraps, apart from some minor details. The Chevy pickup will be powered by GM’s own Ultium Platform, which features modular batteries and drive unit combinations.

