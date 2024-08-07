By

Kia America reported seeing its electric vehicle (EV)volume double in July 2024. According to the legacy automaker, its EV model volume increased by 99% year over year through July.

Kia America’s EV sales accounted for 18% of its total sales in July 2024. The company sold approximately 63,580 vehicles last month, with SUVs accounting for 76%. The automaker reported that its Seltos SUV and the Sportage SUV significantly contributed to its July 2024 sales report. The Seltos SUV is an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. Meanwhile, the Sportage SUV is available with ICE, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

According to its report, Kia America is turning to hybrids to boost sales while demand for EVs is low, similar to sister company Hyundai Motors.

“Kia anticipated the shifting market trends, and we proactively responded by improving our range of sustainable electrified models, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric models,” said Eric Watson, the Vice President of Sales Operations at Kia America.

“We’ve also seen more and more consumers gravitate to the Kia brand for our award-winning SUVs including the record-breaking Seltos and Sportage models. As we expand our electrified offerings with the first-ever hybrid Carnival MPV over the next few months, we are confident that consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to strengthen,” added Watson.

Kia America offers three fully electric vehicles: the EV6, the EV9, and the Niro EV. Both the EV6 and the EV9 have won multiple awards around the world.

Last month, Kia America sold 1,815 EV9 units and 1,547 EV6 vehicles. The company reported selling 2,674 Niro units, which have plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants. In comparison, the company sold 5,481 units of the Seltos SUV and 12,628 Sportage vehicles.

