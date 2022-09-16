Cotati Police unveil new Tesla Model Y police cruiser

By

The Cotati Police Department in California recently purchased a new Tesla Model Y police patrol car making it the first EV police cruiser in service in Sonoma County, KRON4 reported. The Tesla Model Y was recently put into service and the city’s mayor, Mark Landman, told KRON4:

“Cotati is one of the first cities in California to put a fully equipped electric police patrol car into service.”

“Our police fleet was an obvious place to prioritize, as these vehicles idle and drive extensively, with an overall efficiency of 9 miles per gallon. Even with the higher initial costs of purchasing the car, it’s less expensive overall with gas and maintenance savings.”

“We are happy to help lead the way to a healthier gas-free future with electric patrol cars that refuel on electricity from Sonoma Clean Power Evergreen that saves our residents money over the life of the vehicle.”

A sunroof illuminates Cotati police chief Michael Parish as he prepares to start a Tesla electric vehicle, that will be used in the Cotati Police Department patrol fleet, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

The Tesla Model Y police vehicle was manufactured at the Tesla factory in Fremont and showcased at an unveiling yesterday in a ceremony at La Plaza Park. Mayor Landman said that the new police vehicle will “be more cost-effective, saving our citizens money while at the same time helping reduce (greenhouse gas) emissions — something we all recognize we need to do.”

Cotati officials unveil a Tesla electric vehicle that will be used in the Cotati Police Department patrol fleet, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

The City of Cotati became the second Bay Area police department to add an EV to its fleet and the new EV will be the city’s 10th patrol unit, the Press Democrat reported. Cotati Police Chief, Michael Parish said that the goal is to be 100% electric during a speech at the presentation.

Cotati’s city leaders noted that Tesla’s higher upfront cost, which is around $56,000 compared with $35,00 for the all-wheel drive Dodge Charger, will prove to pay for itself over time with fuel savings and no cost for maintenance.

Mayor Landman also hopes to inspire other law enforcement agencies in his county to electrify their fleets.

“Once Sonoma County makes this switch, we can make the same friendly challenge to Mendocino and Marin, and, once that happens, we can all together watch this take off like a rocket throughout our state.”

Teslarati reached out to city officials for a comment and will update this article when we receive one.

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

Your feedback is important. If you have any comments, or concerns, or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more.

Cotati Police unveil new Tesla Model Y police cruiser