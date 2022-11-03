Dell founder dubs Elon Musk “The Man in the Arena” amid Twitter buyout

By

Tesla CEO and now “Chief Twit” Elon Musk may be receiving flak from all sides amidst his takeover of the social media company, but he is receiving some support from a number of key individuals. These include Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, who stated that he respects Musk for being “The Man in the Arena.”

Dell’s thoughts on Musk were posted on his personal Twitter account, which included the text of Theodore Roosevelt’s famous 1910 speech. Musk appreciated the Dell Tcehnologies founder’s statements, and he thanked his fellow billionaire in a response.

The text of Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” speech can be viewed below.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

In a way, Roosevelt’s references to the difficult path forward for people like Musk hit the nail on the head. Musk, after all, has proven time and time again that he tends to take on challenges that others do not even consider. It’s hard to imagine today, but it was not that long ago when reusable orbital-class spacecraft and legitimate electric vehicles were considered a fool’s errand. Yet today, Falcon 9 rocket landings and the Model Y’s worldwide sales seem almost normal and expected.

Twitter would likely be one of Musk’s most notable challenges, partly because he is not building a new company from the ground up. Being a social media site, Twitter also lives and dies with its users, so Musk would have to traverse carefully to ensure that he provides value to the platform’s users. That being said, Musk has a pretty good reputation for making companies survive, no matter how difficult it would be.

