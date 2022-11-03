Elon Musk’s paid Twitter verification system to roll out next week: report

By

Elon Musk’s paid Twitter verification system is rolling out next week, showing that the Tesla CEO is wasting no time getting the social media company in tip-top shape.

Paid Twitter verification badges are part of Musk’s plans to discourage fake accounts and generate some revenue on the social media platform. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Twitter verification badges will be attainable through an $8 per month subscription as early as next Monday, November 7. Although Elon Musk has stated that the price for blue checkmark badges will be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

Twitter users with a blue verification badge get a multi-month grace period. It is unclear how many months verified Twitter users get before the social media company charges them for their badges. Verified Twitter users can choose between paying to keep their badge or losing it.

Twitters user who pay for the blue verification badge get priority in replies, mentions, and searches. They can also post longer videos and audio files. Verified Twitter users also get fewer ads.

Sometime this week, Twitter plans to give all its users access to the edit feature. Currently, the edit function is only available to Twitter Blue users, paying $4.99 per month.

Elon Musk is now the sole director of Twitter, and he isn’t wasting any time getting the company in shape. Badges and the edit button are the first changes/improvements Musk plans to introduce to Twitter. In the long term, the Tesla CEO plans to use Twitter to get a jump start X, a platform that might be similar to WeChat in China.

