Tesla adds Nissan to list of carmakers “supported” by Supercharger Network

Tesla has updated its North American Charging Standard (NACS) webpage to include Nissan as one of the automakers whose electric vehicles now have access to the Supercharger Network. With this, Nissan EV drivers would be able to charge at over 15,000 NACS-compatible Supercharger stalls across the United States and Canada.

Prior to Nissan’s addition, Tesla’s NACS-compatible Superchargers were already accessible to electric vehicles from Ford, Rivian, General Motors, Volvo, and Polestar. Nissan did state last month that its all-electric Ariya crossover would gain access to NACS-compatible Tesla Superchargers later this year. Nissan also announced then that it would be sending NACS adapters to Ariya drivers by the end of 2024.

“This adapter will allow Ariya drivers to conveniently charge at compatible Tesla Supercharger locations – dramatically increasing the number of public charging locations available to Ariya,” Nissan stated.

While non-Tesla EVs that are capable of accessing the Supercharger Network today require NACS adapters, later generations of electric vehicles are expected to ship with native NACS charging ports. As per Nissan, it will start offering EVs for the United States and Canada with native NACS ports sometime next year.

“In 2025, Nissan will begin offering EVs for the U.S. and Canadian markets with a NACS port,” the Japanese automaker stated.

Based on Tesla’s official webpage for the North American Charging Standard, it appears that the next automaker that would gain access to the Supercharger Network would be Mercedes-Benz. For now, Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicles are listed as “Coming Soon” on Tesla’s NACS page.

Earlier this year, Jérémie Papin, chairperson of Nissan Americas, explained the automaker’s decision to adopt NACS for its electric vehicles. “Adopting the NACS standard underlines Nissan’s commitment to making electric mobility even more accessible as we follow our Ambition 2030 long-term vision of greater electrification. We are happy to provide access to thousands more fast chargers for Nissan EV drivers, adding confidence and convenience when planning long-distance journeys,” Palin stated.

